Business

Vietnam seeks to channel growing capital into quality, investment-ready projects

As Vietnam continues to expand its investment pipeline, diversifying funding sources will become increasingly important. Turning capital into viable projects will depend not only on market demand, but also on project quality, investment structures and execution capabilities.

The construction site of Gia Binh International Airport in Bac NInh province. Photo: VNA
The construction site of Gia Binh International Airport in Bac NInh province. Photo: VNA

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Vietnam's expanding infrastructure pipeline is driving demand for medium- and long-term capital, increasing the focus on projects that are investment-ready and capable of deploying funds efficiently.

Rising demand for capital

As Vietnam enters the 2026-2030 development period, the country is accelerating investment in strategic transport networks, urban infrastructure, energy and the digital economy. The growing scale of projects is driving demand for medium- and long-term funding while drawing on a broader range of capital sources.

One of the projects attracting attention is Gia Binh International Airport in Bac Ninh province, with total investment estimated at around 196.38 trillion VND (7.53 billion USD). The project is being developed in phases, with the first phase focused on completing facilities needed to serve APEC 2027. By 2030, the airport is expected to handle around 30 million passengers and 1.6 million tonnes of cargo a year. Several supporting aviation facilities are also being developed under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements, highlighting the range of investment models being used across the project.

The scope for international capital is also expanding. In August 2026, the Ministry of Construction proposed adding four railway projects to the draft national list of projects seeking foreign investment for 2026-2030. The projects, namely Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City-Can Tho-Ca Mau, Mu Gia-Vung Ang and Thap Cham-Da Lat, have a combined estimated investment of around 445.1 trillion VND (17 billion USD), and are proposed to be developed under PPP arrangements.

The expanding project pipeline shows that Vietnam's next phase of development will require not only more capital, but also investment structures that allow private and international investors to participate effectively. While public investment and bank credit will remain important, capital markets and other investment partnerships can provide additional medium- and long-term funding.

Vietnam is increasingly viewed as a promising market for digital infrastructure, according to Cushman & Wakefield's 2026 Asia Pacific Data Centre Investment Landscape.

Nguyen Thanh Tu, Associate Director of Capital Markets at Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam, said Vietnam offers an attractive long-term opportunity for digital infrastructure investors. As one of the region's markets with the largest supply gaps, Vietnam benefits from strong demand growth, competitive development costs and the potential for attractive returns.

"As digital transformation continues across sectors, we expect to see growing interest from developers, operators and investors seeking to participate in Vietnam's growth story," she said.

Recently, a consortium comprising Saigon Technology-Telecommunication JSC (SAIGONTEL), World Harmony Co. Ltd. (WVU) and SAIF Eagle II Investment Co. Ltd. submitted a letter of intent (LOI) to the Tay Ninh provincial People's Committee to study the development of an AI data centre complex on about 20 hectares at Nam Tan Tap Industrial Park in Tan Tap commune.

The project targets a total IT load capacity of 200 MW, with the first phase planned at 100 MW and estimated investment of $3.5 billion. The consortium aims to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2026 and begin commercial operations in 2027.

Demand for capital is rising as foreign investment into Vietnam continues to grow. According to the Foreign Investment Agency's online portal, registered foreign investment, including new registrations, additional capital and capital contributions/share purchases, reached $38.06 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 58% from a year earlier.

Of which, newly registered capital totaled $21.05 billion, additional capital $10.43 billion and capital contributions and share purchases $6.58 billion. Disbursed foreign investment reached $15.2 billion, up 11.8% year-on-year, while capital contributions and share purchases rose 61.6%.

Real estate remained one of the largest recipients of foreign investment, ranking second after manufacturing and processing with $5.65 billion in registered capital, or 14.9% of the total.

vnanet-re.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the implementation of key infrastructure projects. Photo: VNA.

Neil MacGregor, Managing Director of Savills Vietnam, said the figures show that Vietnam continues to attract international capital. But as the scale and range of investment opportunities expand, investors are paying closer attention to project quality, execution capabilities and the clarity of investment structures.

Vietnam does not lack investment opportunities. The next step is to turn those opportunities into projects capable of attracting and deploying capital efficiently. Investors will look beyond growth potential to assess legal clarity, ownership structures, the feasibility of development plans and the ability to execute over the long term, he noted.

Project quality key to accessing capital

In the first half of 2026, foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursement reached its highest level in five years, while capital contributions and share purchases rose by nearly 90%. Public investment disbursement also improved from previous years. These macroeconomic drivers are helping rebalance supply and demand in Vietnam's real estate market.

From a macro perspective, strong FDI disbursement and increased M&A activity continue to reflect investor confidence in the market, said David Jackson, CEO of Avison Young Vietnam.

At the same time, accelerated development of major transport infrastructure is expected to create stronger regional links and new growth hubs. In this environment, a project's competitiveness will depend less on the size of its supply and more on its ability to meet genuine end-user demand and generate sustainable cash flow, he said.

For projects that already have a development foundation, capital contributions and share purchases, M&A, joint ventures and development partnerships can help investors enter the market more efficiently while providing additional funding to keep projects moving.

In the first seven months of 2026, the Foreign Investment Agency recorded 1,815 capital contribution and share purchase transactions, with their total value up 61.6% from a year earlier. The agency also noted that some investors are using such transactions to gain rapid access to existing customer networks, distribution systems and legal platforms rather than building them from scratch.

MacGregor held that Vietnamese companies have their own advantages, including local market knowledge, project development experience and execution capabilities. Combining those strengths with international capital, expertise and networks can create opportunities to bring projects into development through M&A, joint ventures and other investment partnerships.

The question is not only how much more capital Vietnam can attract, but how that capital can be matched with the right projects. Companies and projects with clear legal foundations, transparent structures and viable development plans will be better positioned to access international capital, he said.

As Vietnam continues to expand its investment pipeline, diversifying funding sources will become increasingly important. Turning capital into viable projects will depend not only on market demand, but also on project quality, investment structures and execution capabilities.

These factors will also become increasingly important to the competitiveness of Vietnamese companies as they seek access to medium- and long-term capital./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #FDI #transport infrastructure Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Related News

A view of the approach road to the Xuan Quang bridge on the side of Thieu Quang commune, Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Public disbursement recovers, accelerates toward double-digit growth

In the first six months of the year, the disbursement of public investment capital nationwide reached over 356 trillion VND (13.52 billion USD), equivalent to 35.5% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister. Compared to the same period in 2025, the rate reached a similar level, but the volume of disbursed capital rose by 38.4 trillion VND, thanks to the highest ever increase recorded in the total planned public investment capital for 2026 (1.01 quadrillion VND).

PM calls for full disbursement of national target programme funds in 2026

PM calls for full disbursement of national target programme funds in 2026

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on July 9 urged ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the implementation of four national target programmes and ensure the full disbursement of all funds allocated for 2026, including more than 17 trillion VND (646.5 million USD) carried over from the 2021–2025 period.

An electrical wiring harness production line at Bandai Company (Photo: VNA)

FDI disbursement hits five-year high in H1

As of June 30, total registered FDI, including newly registered capital, additional capital for existing projects and foreign investors' capital contributions and share purchases, rose 61% year-on-year to 34.65 billion USD.

See more

Energy efficiency is increasingly recognised not only as a means of reducing costs but also as a vital driver of competitiveness and green growth. (Illustrative photo: thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn)

Energy efficiency programmes set to drive green growth

For businesses, every unit of energy saved helps lower production costs and improve operational efficiency. At the economy-wide level, efficient energy use reduces pressure on the supply system and the need for new investment.

The seminar is held both in person and online, bringing together leading nuclear energy experts from around the world. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese experts abroad join efforts to advance nuclear power development at home

Held both in person and online, the seminar focused on the current status and opportunities for Vietnam’s nuclear power programme, human resources development, global trends in small modular reactors (SMRs), experience in ensuring safety and extending the operational life of nuclear power plants, and ways to mobilise Vietnamese experts abroad to contribute to the programme.

Cargo handling at Berths No. 3 and 4 of Hai Phong Port TIL International Terminal (Photo: VNA)

Port throughput in Hai Phong exceeds eight-month target

The strong performance followed a series of measures to optimise port capacity and improve the competitiveness of the city’s seaport system, with a focus on maximising the efficiency of the Lach Huyen international gateway port as new berths came into operation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the economic dialogue held by IHK Leipzig. (Photo: VNA)

Leipzig seeks to become connectivity hub for German, Vietnamese businesses

Through the German–Vietnam Hub, Leipzig plans to build a concentrated business advisory system to facilitate economic cooperation, investment, and knowledge transfer between the two countries. The city also aims to reinforce its position as a venue for promoting cultural exchange and dialogue with Vietnam.

Phan Duc Trung, Chairman of the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA), speaks about the need to build trust infrastructure for the digital asset market at the Vietnam RWA Summit 2026 on July 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves to build safer crypto asset market

As countries tighten rules on crypto assets and investors increasingly favor assets with clear legal backing, Vietnam’s approach is opening a new funding channel while strengthening investor protection.

Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

Fly to Ho Chi Minh City, unlock 600,000 VND in exclusive perks for a Ba Den Mountain day trip

From August 15 to September 15, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways passengers flying from Hanoi or Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City who purchase the Van Son Peak – Hang Pagoda Cable Car Combo at Sun World Ba Den Mountain will receive an exclusive promotional package valued at 600,000 VND. The gift includes a Silver WOW Pass and a Van Son Buffet ticket, each valued at 300,000 VND.

A story on the Vietnam–Mercosur PTA negotiations published by Paraguay’s Hoy news outlet. (Photo: VNA)

South American press highlights PTA negotiations between Vietnam and Mercosur

The Argentine digital newspaper Infobae published an article titled “Mercosur and Vietnam began negotiations with a view to a trade agreement,” emphasising that the negotiating delegations from both sides held their first in-person meeting in Buenos Aires with the objective of advancing toward a tariff preference agreement.

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

Sun Hospitality & Entertainment strengthens strategic partnership with Klook to advance AI, data-driven innovation in tourism

The strategic partnership signing ceremony took place as part of the Kreatorverse Summit 2026, held at Sun Signature Gallery, Phu Quoc’s premier convention venue, welcoming 150 international KOLs and influencers. An annual gathering of Klook’s global community of leading content creators, this year’s summit places Vietnam in the spotlight, with Da Nang and Phu Quoc selected as two strategic destinations for the program.

The first round of negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) concludes on August 28 after five days in Buenos Aires. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mercosur begin trade negotiations

During the session, both sides reaffirmed their determination to advance the negotiations in a spirit of goodwill, with a view to reaching a balanced agreement that aligns with the interests of both Vietnam and Mercosur.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (second, from left) and US Department of Commerce officials, including Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler (second, from right) and William Kimmitt (first, from left). (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM meets with senior US officials

Vietnam consistently regards the US as one of its leading strategic partners and wishes to work with the US to maintain stable, substantive and effective development of the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two peoples, while contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.