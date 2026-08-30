Business

Port throughput in Hai Phong exceeds eight-month target

The strong performance followed a series of measures to optimise port capacity and improve the competitiveness of the city’s seaport system, with a focus on maximising the efficiency of the Lach Huyen international gateway port as new berths came into operation.

Cargo handling at Berths No. 3 and 4 of Hai Phong Port TIL International Terminal (Photo: VNA)
Cargo handling at Berths No. 3 and 4 of Hai Phong Port TIL International Terminal (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Ports in the northern city of Hai Phong handled an estimated 134.34 million tonnes of goods in the first eight months of 2026, exceeding the eight-month target of 115 million tonnes by 16.8% and rising 11.74% year on year, equivalent to 56.2% of the full-year plan.

The strong performance followed a series of measures to optimise port capacity and improve the competitiveness of the city’s seaport system, with a focus on maximising the efficiency of the Lach Huyen international gateway port as new berths came into operation.

The port has successfully received ultra-large container vessels operating directly to the US West Coast and European markets without transshipment.

At the same time, Hai Phong has accelerated the development of “green and smart ports”, applying automation and electronic customs procedures to significantly reduce vessel turnaround and cargo clearance times.

Upgraded inter-regional transport links, from roads to inland waterways, have also helped ensure smooth cargo flows from industrial parks to ports. Administrative reforms and efforts to support businesses have further helped the city attract international shipping lines and open new services.

This proactive approach is evident during the National Day holiday, with Hai Phong Port JSC, a key operator in the northern seaport system, maintaining full-capacity operations throughout the holiday.

General Director Le Hong Quan said the company has arranged sufficient personnel and equipment and developed detailed operating plans across all its branches and terminals to ensure uninterrupted cargo flows. Together with thorough infrastructure preparations, close coordination among customs agencies, border guards and the port authorities enabled large container vessels arriving during the holiday to be handled quickly and safely.

To sustain growth in the remaining months of 2026, Hai Phong Port will step up efforts to attract targeted shipping services and carriers to Tan Vu Port, which is now capable of handling vessels of up to 55,000 DWT.

The company will prioritise services that can be shifted from other regional ports while working with major partners including Maersk, MSC, COSCO, Sinolines and ZGL, as well as Korean shipping lines such as Namsung, Pancon, Dongjin, Sinokor and KMTC, to open new services and increase container throughput.

The company will also focus on retaining its existing market share and expanding its customer base among exporters, importers and manufacturers in key industrial parks. Integrated logistics services will be further developed, particularly barge services linking the Lach Huyen port complex with inland river ports, helping reduce costs and enhance competitiveness.

Hai Phong Port will continue to modernise its information technology system, strengthen data connectivity with customers and shipping lines, and expand value-added services such as VSSC, tugboat operations and logistics support. It also aims to complete additional works at Lach Huyen’s Berths No. 3 and 4 as scheduled while studying further investment in potential infrastructure projects./.

VNA
#Hai Phong #Lach Huyen international gateway port #Hai Phong Port #port throughput Hai Phong
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