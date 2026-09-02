Vietnam proposes five priorities for ASEAN-Russia cooperation

Vladivostok (VNA) – Vietnam has proposed five key areas for ASEAN-Russia cooperation, focusing on supply chains, logistics, technology, green growth, and finance and people-to-people ties, at the Russia-ASEAN Business Dialogue held on September 2 as part of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan attended and addressed the dialogue, which brought together Sergey Katyrin, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, officials and business representatives from Russia and ASEAN countries.

Tuan highlighted Vladivostok's important role as a gateway connecting Russia with the Asia-Pacific region, including Vietnam. He noted that 2026 marks the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations.

The recent ASEAN-Russia Summit in Kazan, Russia, adopted the ASEAN-Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action for 2026-2030, providing an important basis for deepening the strategic partnership.

Trade between Russia and ASEAN has increased by nearly 58% over the past decade, reaching about 21 billion USD in 2025. Tuan said the figure was positive but there remained significant room for growth, stressing the need to turn cooperation orientations into concrete projects, stronger trade and investment flows, and measurable results.

Vietnam is entering a new development period, targeting annual economic growth of at least 10% during 2026-2030 and aiming to become a developed, high-income country by 2045, he said.

Vietnam is promoting science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), high-quality human resources and the private sector, while investing heavily in strategic infrastructure and improving the investment and business environment.

With an economy worth about 514 billion USD and total goods trade exceeding 930 billion USD in 2025, Vietnam is becoming increasingly integrated into regional production and supply chains, he said.

Tuan underlined Vietnam's special role in ASEAN-Russia relations. Bilateral trade reached about 4.77 billion USD in 2025, accounting for roughly one-quarter of Russia-ASEAN trade. Vietnam was also the first ASEAN member to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

With its extensive network of free trade agreements, Vietnam can serve as a bridge for Russian businesses to access ASEAN and other international markets, while Russia's Far East can help Vietnamese and ASEAN businesses access the Russian and wider Eurasian markets.

The Russia-ASEAN Business Dialogue held on September 2 is part of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum. (Photo: VNA)

On this basis, Tuan proposed five key cooperation orientations.

First, developing new supply chains and strengthening trade and investment connectivity. Russia's strengths in energy, raw materials, agriculture, industry and science and technology can complement ASEAN's large market, young workforce and dynamic production networks. Vietnam is ready to serve as a bridge and encourage Russian investment in processing and manufacturing, high technology, energy, logistics and high-tech agriculture.

Second, making a breakthrough in transport and logistics. The two sides should strengthen maritime links between Vladivostok and the Far East and Vietnam and Southeast Asia, while connecting them with Eurasian railways and transport corridors. Tuan proposed studying a Far East-Vietnam-ASEAN logistics corridor linking seaports, cold storage, distribution centres and production chains.

Third, making science and technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI) new drivers of cooperation. The sides should promote joint programmes in AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital healthcare and education, data centres and smart manufacturing, with a focus on joint research, technology transfer, human-resource training and commercialisation.

Fourth, strengthening cooperation in energy, green growth, and sustainable development. With ASEAN's energy demand rising and pressure to cut emissions increasing, Vietnam sees opportunities in clean and renewable energy, offshore wind power, modern power infrastructure, the green economy and the circular economy, drawing on Russia's energy and technological strengths.

Fifth, expanding cooperation in finance, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. According to Tuan, Vietnam is developing free-trade zones linked to seaports, logistics, industry and services, as well as international financial centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, offering new opportunities for Russian financial institutions and investors.

The two sides should also strengthen air connectivity and cooperation in tourism, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges. Vietnam welcomed nearly 21.2 million international visitors in 2025, providing a strong basis for greater tourism links among Russia, Vietnam and ASEAN.

Looking towards 2030, Tuan expressed his hope that ASEAN-Russia relations would become more substantive and balanced, with stronger and more diverse trade, new supply chains, investment projects and logistics corridors, and wider cooperation in the digital economy, finance and clean energy.

He stressed that the most important task is to turn the ASEAN-Russia Plan of Action for 2026-2030 into concrete projects with clearly identified partners and measurable outcomes.

Vietnam regards Russia as an important partner and ASEAN as a strategic space for cooperation, Tuan said, affirming Vietnam's readiness to further promote its role as an economic bridge between Russia and ASEAN and between the EAEU and Southeast Asia./.

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