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Lien Khuong International Airport welcomes first int’l flight since reopening

According to the airport’s management, AirAsia Flight AK571 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, landed at Lien Khuong International Airport at 10:58 a.m. on September 2, bringing the first international passengers back to Da Lat of Lam Dong.

International tourists complete procedures at Lien Khuong International Airport. (Photo: VNA)
International tourists complete procedures at Lien Khuong International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) - Lien Khuong International Airport in the south central province of Lam Dong welcomed its first international flight on the National Day since resuming operations following a temporary closure for a runway and taxiway rehabilitation project.

According to the airport’s management office, AirAsia Flight AK571 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, landed at Lien Khuong International Airport at 10:58 a.m. on September 2, bringing the first international passengers back to Da Lat of Lam Dong.

At 11:40 a.m. the same day, Flight AK572 from Da Lat to Kuala Lumpur took off, officially marking the resumption of scheduled international air services between Da Lat and Kuala Lumpur.

Resuming operations of international flights at Lien Khuong International Airport is significant for Lam Dong’s air connectivity, tourism and economic links. The Da Lat–Kuala Lumpur route will make it easier for Malaysian and other international visitors to reach Da Lat while creating new opportunities for local residents and businesses to connect with Malaysia and the Southeast Asia.

The restoration of international routes is expected to provide fresh momentum for Lam Dong’s tourism sector, particularly as the province steps up destination promotion, diversifies its international visitor markets and strengthens connectivity with major tourism hubs in the region.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) held a ceremony on Augsut 19, a ceremony to inaugurate the project to rehabilitate the runway and taxiways at Lien Khuong and welcome the resumption of the Da Lat–Can Tho route after nearly six years of suspension.

The runway and taxiway rehabilitation project at Lien Khuong International Airport, with a total investment of more than 1.03 trillion VND (39.24 million USD), commenced on March 4 this year. The project focused on rehabilitating the 3,250-metre-long and 45-metre-wide 09/27 runway, along with taxiways, safety areas, drainage systems, runway and approach lighting, and other facilities supporting flight operations.

The upgraded infrastructure now accommodates Code C and D aircraft, such as the B737, B757, A320, A321, A300 and ATR72, operating at their maximum allowable loads. This is an important step in enhancing the airport’s operational capacity and expanding its flight network in the coming period.

In the initial phase, the airport is expected to handle around 36-40 flights a day and serve approximately 6,800 passengers daily. Passenger throughput is projected to reach around 816,000 in the final four months of 2026.

Domestic routes linking Da Lat with major cities including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Vinh, Hai Phong and Can Tho have also resumed. On the international network, the Da Lat–Kuala Lumpur route is expected to operate four flights a week, while the Da Lat–Singapore route is scheduled to resume in this December with three flights a week.

After nearly six months of closure for rehabilitation, Lien Khuong International Airport officially resumed operations at midnight on August 19, marking an important step in restoring Lam Dong’s air transport infrastructure and providing fresh impetus for local tourism, trade and socio-economic development./.

VNA
#Lam Dong #Lien Khuong International Airport #first international flight #National Day Lam Dong
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