Politics

Party and State leader offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, General Secretary and President Lam and his entourage incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam offers incense in commemoration of the late leader at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on September 2. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam offers incense in commemoration of the late leader at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on September 2. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and offered incense in commemoration of the late leader at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on the morning of September 2.

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, General Secretary and President Lam and his entourage incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation.

President Ho Chi Minh stands as the most beautiful symbol of Vietnamese patriotism and revolutionary heroism, the radiant crystal of morality, wisdom, mettle, and conscience of the nation and the era. He devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation, the people and international friends. His name and legacy live on with the country and remain forever in the hearts of the Vietnamese people and humanity. He left the Party, the people and generations present and future an invaluable ideological legacy, as well as a shining example of morality and style.

Eighty-one years ago, on September 2, 1945, at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, President Ho Chi Minh, on behalf of the Provisional Government, read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the Vietnamese people and the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Eighty-one years on, the core values of the Declaration and the spirit of September 2, 1945 remain as relevant and vibrant as ever, serving as a guiding light for the Party, people and military to steadfastly move forward in building a strong, prosperous and happy Vietnam.

Early on the morning of September 2, large crowds of people gathered at historic Ba Dinh Square to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and visit the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex.

The site continues to inspire and strengthen the resolve and confidence of generations of Vietnamese people, both present and future. Every corner bears the imprint of a leader who was simple and close to the people yet whose stature transcended time. The relics, documents and artifacts on display at the relic site provide vivid and authentic evidence of President Ho Chi Minh’s life, revolutionary career, thought, morality and style./.

VNA
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