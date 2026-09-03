Politics

Clear step forward in Party’s thinking on overseas Vietnamese affairs

The first is to elevate awareness of the position and role of the Vietnamese community abroad, he said. The resolution reaffirms that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, while identifying them as one of the country’s important strategic resources, a bridge connecting Vietnam with the world, and partners directly contributing to national construction, development and defence.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the national conference on September 3 on studying, disseminating and implementing a number of Politburo resolutions and directives. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the national conference on September 3 on studying, disseminating and implementing a number of Politburo resolutions and directives. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo's Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs sets out four guiding viewpoints and three major goals, reflecting a clear step forward in the Party’s awareness and thinking on overseas Vietnamese affairs, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung at a national conference on September 3 on studying, disseminating and implementing a number of Politburo resolutions and directives.

The first is to elevate awareness of the position and role of the Vietnamese community abroad, he said. The resolution reaffirms that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, while identifying them as one of the country’s important strategic resources, a bridge connecting Vietnam with the world, and partners directly contributing to national construction, development and defence.

This marks an important shift from viewing the Vietnamese community abroad primarily as subjects of policy towards considering them active participants, partners and resources in the country’s development process.

The resolution also renews the substance and approach to overseas Vietnamese affairs, calling for “raising thinking from mobilising, gathering and caring for overseas Vietnamese to accompanying them, creating mechanisms and mobilising their resources”.

At the same time, it places overseas Vietnamese affairs in the broader framework of great national unity. It promotes national reconciliation, emphasising common ground as a basis for strengthening solidarity, while respecting and listening to constructive opinions, including differing views that do not harm national interests. It calls for removing prejudices, putting the past behind and looking towards the future.

The resolution makes clear that overseas Vietnamese affairs are the responsibility of the entire political system and must be carried out regularly, continuously, comprehensively and in a coordinated manner, with priorities tailored to the conditions of each locality and community.

Regarding the three major goals, the minister highlighted the building of a strong Vietnamese community abroad that integrates well into host societies while preserving its national identity. This includes improving their legal status, supporting integration, stabilising their lives, preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and promoting the community’s role as “ambassadors of Vietnamese culture, country and people”, according to the minister.

He said the resolution also seeks to inspire patriotism and the desire to contribute while tapping the resources of overseas Vietnamese. Beyond economic resources, it emphasises knowledge, science and technology, culture, education, healthcare, management experience, international networks and the community’s prestige.

Another goal is to improve institutions and establish an ecosystem connecting Vietnamese people worldwide, he added.

At the same time, based on these guiding viewpoints and goals, the resolution identifies seven groups of tasks and solutions, emphasising the need for continued renewal of thinking, greater awareness and stronger Party leadership, improving mechanisms and policies and creating favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to enhance their position and realise their potential, reflecting the State’s enabling role, building a united, developed community that actively contributes to the homeland, and making more effective use of overseas Vietnamese resources for national development and defence.

It pointed to the necessity of promoting the role of overseas Vietnamese in preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity and strengthening ties with the homeland, enhancing the community’s role as a subject of information and communications

The resolution highlighted the need to streamline the organisational apparatus, strengthening resources and coordination among agencies in charge of overseas Vietnamese affairs./.

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