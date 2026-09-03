Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 3

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported during the holiday period by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on September 3

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported during the holiday period by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and offered incense in commemoration of the late leader at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on the morning of September 2.

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, General Secretary and President Lam and his entourage incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation. Read full story

- President of the National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the President Palace complex in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 2.

Speaking with staff at the relic site, the NA President urged them to continue their efforts in preserving and protecting artifacts and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh for future generations, while doing more to introduce his life and great legacy to Vietnamese people and international visitors. Read full story

- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, authorised by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended and delivered an important speech at the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on September 1.

Sharing the assessments of leaders from participating countries on the global situation, Xuan said the world is undergoing profound, epochal transformations, while traditional and non-traditional security challenges are becoming increasingly complex and unpredictable. The global economy remains beset by uncertainties that directly affect people in countries around the world. Read full story

- Lien Khuong International Airport in the south central province of Lam Dong welcomed its first international flight on the National Day since resuming operations following a temporary closure for a runway and taxiway rehabilitation project.

According to the airport’s management office, AirAsia Flight AK571 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, landed at Lien Khuong International Airport at 10:58 a.m. on September 2, bringing the first international passengers back to Da Lat of Lam Dong. Read full story

- Vietnam is demonstrating a pioneering role through strong political commitments and decisive action to protect its youngest citizens online, said UNICEF's representative in the country.

Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam, said the country has every reason to be proud of its remarkable achievements in developing, adopting, and implementing policies to protect children in the digital environment. Read full story

- An international project entitled "Russian language in Vietnam: Dialogue between cultures" has opened registration, offering professional training and educational activities for Russian language teachers, researchers, translators, students and other learners nationwide.

The programme, organised by the Moscow State Linguistic University (MSLU), with support from the Russian House in Vietnam, will take place in person from October 6–16, at educational institutions across Vietnam. It aims to enhance the professional and pedagogical skills of Russian language educators, strengthen connections within the Russian studies community, and promote Russian culture, education and science in Vietnam. Read full story

- The Golden Season Festival 2026 opened in Mu Cang Chai commune in the northwestern province of Lao Cai on August 30 evening, as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The festival is not only an opportunity to promote the natural beauty and people of Mu Cang Chai, but also serves as a bridge for connectivity and the development of a professional and sustainable tourism ecosystem, opening up new opportunities for cooperation in the locality. Read full story

- The 11th edition of the political-artistic programme “Independence Star” was held in Hanoi on August 30 night under the theme “The Light of Independence – Aspiration for a Powerful Vietnam.”

The programme was jointly organised by the Editorial Board of the Communist Review and the Ministry of Public Security to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026), the 81st National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026), the 81st anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945–2026), and the 21st anniversary of the “All People Protecting National Security” Festival (August 19, 2005–2026). Read full story./.

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President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the President Palace complex in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 2. (Photo: VNA)

NA President pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Speaking with staff at the relic site, NA President Tran Thanh Man urged them to continue their efforts in preserving and protecting artifacts and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh for future generations, while doing more to introduce his life and great legacy to Vietnamese people and international visitors.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President meets UN chief, CICA, Togo leaders

On the sidelines of the expanded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held meetings with the UN Secretary-General, the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the President of the Council of Ministers of Togo.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cuba lay flowers at the statue of beloved President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cuba reaffirm enduring friendship, solidarity

Vietnam attaches great importance to its special solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, and believes the Cuban Party, State and people will achieve new successes in national development, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended and delivered an important speech at the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on September 1. Photo: VNA

Vice President attends Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus Summit in Kyrgyzstan

Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between ASEAN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, strengthen connectivity between Southeast Asia and Central Asia and the broader Eurasian region, thereby expanding areas of cooperation, enhancing strategic autonomy and delivering tangible benefits to people.

Eighty-one years on: Vietnam advances toward a strong and prosperous future

Eighty-one years on: Vietnam advances toward a strong and prosperous future

Eighty-one years since the August Revolution (August 19) and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) on September 2, 1945, the country has made incredible progress in building the nation, transforming itself from a poor, underdeveloped nation into a dynamic economy with an increasingly prominent presence on the global stage.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate President Ho Chi MInh statue (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh statue inaugurated in Bishkek

Ho Chi Minh Square and the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in Bishkek further demonstrate the affection and respect for President Ho Chi Minh while adding to the symbols of friendship between Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong (centre) and Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam (fourth from right) pose for a group photo with ambassadors of several ASEAN member states to Bangladesh. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Bangladesh

The Ambassador noted that after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal), Vietnam has made significant achievements, becoming a dynamic economy with a GDP of 514 billion USD in 2025, economic growth of 8.02%, total trade turnover of 930 billion USD and more than 38.4 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI).

Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung (L) and UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Angela Eagle sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in agriculture, environment, climate change adaptation and sustainable development. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, UK advance strategic cooperation in agriculture, environment

The agreements reached during the visit are expected to translate the Vietnam-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical cooperation across science and technology, agricultural trade, environmental protection, nature conservation, climate adaptation and sustainable development, with tangible results anticipated at COP31 and beyond.

An overview of the meeting between Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Nurlan Yermekbayev in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31. (Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, SCO seek to expand ties for peace, sustainable development

The Vice President affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with the SCO and its member states, and stands ready to actively participate in cooperation activities within the SCO framework for peace, stability and development in the region and the world, in accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter and Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance.

A performance at the programme "Independence Star” 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Political-artistic programme highlights value of independence, aspirations for development

The August Revolution of 1945 stands as one of the most glorious milestones in Vietnam’s history of national construction and defence. Its great victory broke the chains of colonial rule, transforming the Vietnamese people from a nation deprived of independence into masters of their own country and opening an era of national independence associated with socialism.