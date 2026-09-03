☀️ Morning digest on September 3

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported during the holiday period by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and offered incense in commemoration of the late leader at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on the morning of September 2.

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, General Secretary and President Lam and his entourage incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation. Read full story

- President of the National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the President Palace complex in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 2.

Speaking with staff at the relic site, the NA President urged them to continue their efforts in preserving and protecting artifacts and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh for future generations, while doing more to introduce his life and great legacy to Vietnamese people and international visitors. Read full story

- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, authorised by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended and delivered an important speech at the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on September 1.

Sharing the assessments of leaders from participating countries on the global situation, Xuan said the world is undergoing profound, epochal transformations, while traditional and non-traditional security challenges are becoming increasingly complex and unpredictable. The global economy remains beset by uncertainties that directly affect people in countries around the world. Read full story

- Lien Khuong International Airport in the south central province of Lam Dong welcomed its first international flight on the National Day since resuming operations following a temporary closure for a runway and taxiway rehabilitation project.

According to the airport’s management office, AirAsia Flight AK571 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, landed at Lien Khuong International Airport at 10:58 a.m. on September 2, bringing the first international passengers back to Da Lat of Lam Dong. Read full story

- Vietnam is demonstrating a pioneering role through strong political commitments and decisive action to protect its youngest citizens online, said UNICEF's representative in the country.

Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam, said the country has every reason to be proud of its remarkable achievements in developing, adopting, and implementing policies to protect children in the digital environment. Read full story

- An international project entitled "Russian language in Vietnam: Dialogue between cultures" has opened registration, offering professional training and educational activities for Russian language teachers, researchers, translators, students and other learners nationwide.

The programme, organised by the Moscow State Linguistic University (MSLU), with support from the Russian House in Vietnam, will take place in person from October 6–16, at educational institutions across Vietnam. It aims to enhance the professional and pedagogical skills of Russian language educators, strengthen connections within the Russian studies community, and promote Russian culture, education and science in Vietnam. Read full story

- The Golden Season Festival 2026 opened in Mu Cang Chai commune in the northwestern province of Lao Cai on August 30 evening, as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The festival is not only an opportunity to promote the natural beauty and people of Mu Cang Chai, but also serves as a bridge for connectivity and the development of a professional and sustainable tourism ecosystem, opening up new opportunities for cooperation in the locality. Read full story

- The 11th edition of the political-artistic programme “Independence Star” was held in Hanoi on August 30 night under the theme “The Light of Independence – Aspiration for a Powerful Vietnam.”

The programme was jointly organised by the Editorial Board of the Communist Review and the Ministry of Public Security to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026), the 81st National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945–2026), the 81st anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945–2026), and the 21st anniversary of the “All People Protecting National Security” Festival (August 19, 2005–2026). Read full story./.