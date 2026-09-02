Politics

NA President Chairman pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Speaking with staff at the relic site, NA President Tran Thanh Man urged them to continue their efforts in preserving and protecting artifacts and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh for future generations, while doing more to introduce his life and great legacy to Vietnamese people and international visitors.

President of the National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the President Palace complex in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 2. (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the President Palace complex in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 2. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - President of the National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the President Palace complex in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 2.

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, the top legislator offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation. During his 79-year life, President Ho Chi Minh devoted himself entirely to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, dedicating his life to serving the Fatherland and the people until his final breath. His life, revolutionary career, thought, morality and style remain a spiritual foundation, a beacon and a guiding principle for the Vietnamese revolution’s victories.

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President of the National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks with staff at the relic site. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking with staff at the relic site, the NA President urged them to continue their efforts in preserving and protecting artifacts and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh for future generations, while doing more to introduce his life and great legacy to Vietnamese people and international visitors.

House 67 remains home to artifacts closely associated with President Ho Chi Minh’s final years. It was also where the Politburo regularly held meetings during some of the fiercest years of the US destruction war against the North of Vietnam.

Today, the site is an important historical, cultural and tourism destination, drawing visitors from across Vietnam, overseas Vietnamese and international friends./.

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