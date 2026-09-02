International project on Russian language opens registration

Moscow (VNA) – An international project entitled "Russian language in Vietnam: Dialogue between cultures" has opened registration, offering professional training and educational activities for Russian language teachers, researchers, translators, students and other learners nationwide.

The programme, organised by the Moscow State Linguistic University (MSLU), with support from the Russian House in Vietnam, will take place in person from October 6–16, at educational institutions across Vietnam. It aims to enhance the professional and pedagogical skills of Russian language educators, strengthen connections within the Russian studies community, and promote Russian culture, education and science in Vietnam.

It is designed for two main groups, including specialists (lecturers, teachers, researchers, translators and interpreters working in Russian language-related fields) and learners (school and university students).

A team of leading MSLU experts will lead the project’s activities, which will cover three main areas.

The scientific and methodological component for specialists and translators will feature practical seminars, thematic classes and intensive training in teaching Russian as a foreign language, as well as translation theory and practice.

The educational and outreach component for students will include interactive lessons, open classes, popular science lectures, creative workshops and language-related competitions. In addition, a thematic exhibition will introduce the latest textbooks, teaching and methodological materials, and publications on Russian language and culture.

All activities are free of charge, with participants able to register directly at the venues before the events.

The project will be held across Vietnam, beginning in Hanoi on October 6–7 and continuing in northern provinces on October 8–9. It will then move to central Vietnam, with activities in Da Nang on October 12 and Hue on October 13, before concluding in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15–16./.

​