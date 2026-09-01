Society

PM orders quick response after fatal Gia Lai vehicle rollover

The Prime Minister asked the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee to direct relevant agencies and units to pool all available personnel and provide the best possible medical care and medicines for the injured in a passenger vehicle rollover, minimise loss of life and property, and support the injured and families of the deceased.

Victims are under treatment at Gia Lai hospital (Photo: VNA)
Victims are under treatment at Gia Lai hospital (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Prime Minister on August 31 issued an urgent dispatch to address the aftermath of a passenger vehicle rollover in the central province of Gia Lai, which left four people dead and many others injured.

He asked the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee to direct relevant agencies and units to pool all available personnel and provide the best possible medical care and medicines for the injured, minimise loss of life and property, and support the injured and families of the deceased.

The accident cause must be clarified while collectives and individuals involved must be held accountable, he requested.

Ministries, agencies and localities must continue strictly and effectively following the PM’s directions, deploy all necessary personnel and vehicles to maintain traffic safety and order, prevent similar incidents, and ensure a safe holiday.

The Ministry of Public Security was designated the standing agency to assist the PM in monitoring and reporting the progress as required./.

VNA
#Ministry of Public Security #passenger vehicle rollover Gia Lai
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Firefighters and rescue personnel deploy specialised equipment to rescue two truck drivers trapped in their cabins. (Photo: VNA)

Road accident fund to provide support from September

Under Decree No. 279/2025/ND-CP and Circular No. 126/2026/TT-BCA, injured victims with bodily injury rates of over 31% to below 81% may receive up to 10 million VND (381 USD) per case, while families of deceased victims may receive up to 20 million VND.

The burned-out shell of the bus after the crash (Photo: VNA)

Drowsy driver detained after Dong Nai coach accident kills seven

Tran Thanh Hai, 41, a resident of the central province of Khanh Hoa, was charged for violating road traffic regulations under Article 260 of the Criminal Code, after his coach slammed into highway guardrails in Dong Nai city and caught fire, killing seven passengers and injuring five others. ​

See more

Delegates pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam marks National Day with tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in France

France holds an important place in Nguyen Ai Quoc–Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey, During his time there, he lived, worked, studied and engaged in political activities, gradually finding the right path to national liberation and laying the ideological and political groundwork for the Vietnamese revolution.

Families, schools and society join hands to build a “digital shield” to protect children online (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam makes remarkable strides in protecting children online: UNICEF

With the strong legal foundations that Vietnam has established and continues to strengthen, the determined efforts of law enforcement forces to clean up cyberspace, and the close support of international organisations such as UNICEF, Vietnam can be confident in building a civilised digital environment where every child can learn, play, and reach their full potential in safety.

A musical performance at the opening of Nexus Camp 2026 in Rome, Italy, on August 28 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese youth camp in Europe promotes connections among Vietnamese abroad

Beyond providing a platform for networking and cultural exchange, the camp offers a multidimensional academic and cultural space that strengthens community bonds, nurtures national pride and raises young people’s sense of responsibility towards their homeland amid globalisation and the international circulation of knowledge.

Da Nang steps up search, rescue efforts for missing fishing boat

Da Nang steps up search, rescue efforts for missing fishing boat

The vessel departed An Hoa port in Nui Thanh commune on July 29 with 49 crew members. Its last position, recorded by its vessel monitoring system at 12:54pm on August 25, was about 17.6 nautical miles from the maritime boundary in Vietnamese waters, 540 nautical miles south-southeast of Son Tra peninsula and 35 nautical miles west of An Bang island in the Truong Sa special zone of Khanh Hoa province.

Habitat for Humanity Vietnam (HFHV) hands over nine disaster-resilient houses to low-income and vulnerable families in central Da Nang city as part of the Vietnam Special Build 2026 programme (Photo: VNA)

Nine disaster-resilient homes handed over under Vietnam Special Build 2026

The Home Matters Special Build programme reflects the organisation’s core values of connecting people across geographical and social boundaries to build not only homes but also stronger communities and hope, thus raising awareness of the urgent need for safe and disaster-resilient housing.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (third, right) inspects the Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of the Ring Road No. 1 project. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader inspects key transport, education infrastructure projects in Hanoi

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam stressed that education should aim at comprehensive development, with schools meeting required standards and balancing academic studies with arts, sports and foreign languages to create an enjoyable learning environment.

Rescue teams search for victims after floods and landslides in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 27, 2026 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vietnamese citizen missing in Nepal disaster

A Vietnamese citizen is among those missing following flash floods and landslides that struck northern Nepal, in an area bordering Tibet, China, on August 26, according to a notice from the Nepal Tourism Board.

Eugene Grosman, born in 1945, a US citizen (centre) receives prompt first aid and medical assistance from border guard and health quarantine forces after showing signs of a stroke at Lao Bao International Border Gate in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

US tourist receives timely emergency care at Lao Bao International Border Gate

A US tourist named Eugenne Grosman, born in 1945, was completing immigration procedures after travelling from Laos into Vietnam when he suddenly developed symptoms of low blood sugar and dizziness, showed signs of a possible stroke, and collapsed at the Lao Bao International Border Gate in the central province of Quang Tri.

Tran Trung Kien, Secretary General of the Vietnam-Japan Economic Cooperation Promotion Association (VJECPA), talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

OVs can become substantive economic bridges between Vietnam, Japan: expert

Tran Trung Kien, Secretary General of the Vietnam-Japan Economic Cooperation Promotion Association (VJECPA) noted that Japan has many strengths that match Vietnam’s development needs, particularly in technology, manufacturing, supporting industries, automation, high-tech agriculture, healthcare, elderly care, education and training, digital transformation, green industry and the circular economy.

The elegant, luxurious interiors of Ha Long Bay’s modern cruise fleet enhance visitors’ premium travel experience. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Bay dazzles in spectacular night show

Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Cong said Ha Long Bay is not only a world-renowned heritage site but also a valuable resource for creating new tourism experiences. The province pursues the principle of “conserving for development and developing to reinvest in conservation,” while expanding the Ha Long – Yen Tu – Bai Tu Long tourism chain and developing the nighttime economy and cultural industries.