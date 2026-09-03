Party, State leaders visit exhibition honouring exemplary people

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and other Party and State leaders on September 3 visited an exhibition themed “Simple yet noble examples” that was held on the sidelines of a nationwide conference to study, disseminate and implement several resolutions and directives of the Political Bureau.

The exhibition, held at the conference venue in Hanoi, is the 14th consecutive edition organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum under the direction of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The exhibition comprises two sections, focusing on preserving President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings in the hearts of the people and honouring those who have followed his example, highlighting his thought, morality and style, as well as outstanding individuals and collectives inspired by his teachings.

The first section traces the Party’s directives on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s example, from Directive No. 173-CT/TW issued in 1969 to Directives No. 03-CT/TW in 2011 and No. 05-CT/TW in 2016. It also introduces Directive No. 07-CT/TW, issued by the Political Bureau on July 13, 2026, which aims to further promote the study and implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's thought, moral example, method, and style in the new development period.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and other Party and State leaders visit an exhibition themed “Simple yet noble examples” on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

The exhibition also displays newspaper clippings about exemplary people praised by President Ho Chi Minh, selected from nearly 2,000 such articles preserved at the Ho Chi Minh Museum, along with a collection of Ho Chi Minh badges presented to outstanding individuals.

Personal belongings used by President Ho Chi Minh during his time at the Presidential Palace, including his dining utensils, are also displayed, illustrating his simple, frugal and thrifty lifestyle and exemplary conduct.

The second section introduces 136 exemplary collectives and individuals selected from nearly 400 examples nationwide, demonstrating the enduring value of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, moral example and style.

Among them are 44 outstanding collectives and individuals recognised for their contributions to Party and State building, political and ideological education, culture, and administrative reform. Inspired by President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings that good examples and good deeds should be used to educate and inspire people every day, these individuals have quietly sown the seeds of progress through their daily work and sense of responsibility on the journey of national development.

The exhibition also honours dedicated Party members and officials who remain close to the people, as well as exemplary figures in innovation, economic development, culture, social affairs and the armed forces.

The stories of the 136 examples embody President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings and demonstrate how studying and practising his teachings continues to inspire contributions to national development.

At the exhibition, the delegates also viewed materials highlighting the Party and State’s care for people who rendered services to the nation./.

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