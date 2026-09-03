Travel

National Day break delivers tourism gains across major hubs

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said on late September 2 that the southern metropolis welcomed an estimated 1.65 million domestic visitors and 62,000 foreign tourists over the break.

Ho Chi Minh City residents engage in National Day celebrations. (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City residents engage in National Day celebrations. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s major tourism hubs posted strong gains in arrivals and spending during the August 29–September 2 National Day holiday.

Ho Chi Minh City welcomes over 1.65 million domestic visitors

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said on late September 2 that the southern metropolis welcomed an estimated 1.65 million domestic visitors and 62,000 foreign tourists over the break.

Lodging facilities served about 182,500 overnight guests, including 178,000 domestic and 4,500 foreign. Citywide occupancy averaged 61%, and tourism revenue was projected at 4.9 trillion VND (188 million USD).

Ben Thanh ward debuted a signature product “Ben Thanh ward – Heritage in every street corner”. Vung Tau and Tam Thang wards hosted various tourism and sporting events, while Lai Thieu ward leaned on riverside scenery and fruit orchards.

Quang Ninh generates 1.8 trillion VND in revenue

The Quang Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported that the northern city hosted 568,000 visitors during the holiday, generating an estimated 1.8 trillion VND in revenue.

Ha Long Bay led with about 44,200 arrivals, including 19,138 foreigners. Sun World Ha Long Park drew 31,000, Quang Ninh Museum 26,163, the Yen Tu complex of monuments and landscapes 20,920, and Ba Vang Pagoda 30,700. On August 30 alone, Quang Ninh welcomed close to 155,000 visitors.

Tour operators, restaurants and hotels ramped up promotions. Attractions, lodging and entertainment venues met sightseeing demand. Beyond direct offers, businesses hosted more fam trips and press trips to showcase destinations, tying marketing to cultural, sporting and tourism events.

The city's tourism hotline operated 24/7 to handle visitor feedback and requests.

Quang Ninh is targeting 22.5 million visitors in 2026, including 5.2 million foreigners, and revenue of more than 70 trillion VND.

Tuyen Quang attracts nearly 170,000 visitors

Foreigners take photo besides Vietnam&apos;s national flag on the National Day holiday in Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

Foreigners take photo besides Vietnam's national flag on the National Day holiday in Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang welcomed 168,000 visitors during the holiday, according to its Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Domestic visitors accounted for the majority, with 156,000 arrivals, up 50% from a year earlier. Nearly 12,000 foreigners entered, including those using passports and border passes.

Total visitor spending reached an estimated 443.5 billion VND, with foreigners contributing about 54 billion VND and domestic tourists more than 389 billion VND.

Major historical, ecological and cultural sites in Tan Trao, Lam Binh, Na Hang, Dong Van, Meo Vac and Lung Cu drew heavy traffic. Rehearsals and parades of large-scale models ahead of the Thanh Tuyen Festival lifted activity, pushing hotel occupancy to as much as 80%, the department noted./.

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