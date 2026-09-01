Travel

Turning rainy season into tourism opportunity

Seasonality has long been a challenge for Vietnam’s tourism industry. In many localities, tourism peaks in summer but visitor numbers fall during the rainy months. Destinations are now seeking to restructure their tourism ecosystems and develop products that can operate year-round.

Tourists visit Golden Bridge in Da Nang city in the rainy season. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)
Tourists visit Golden Bridge in Da Nang city in the rainy season. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Many localities are rethinking seasonal tourism, turning weather-related challenges into opportunities to create unique experiences, stimulate demand and attract visitors year-round while ensuring their safety.

“Awakening” the low season

Seasonality has long been a challenge for Vietnam’s tourism industry. In many localities, tourism peaks in summer but visitor numbers fall during the rainy months. Destinations are now seeking to restructure their tourism ecosystems and develop products that can operate year-round.

​Quang Ninh, a famous tourist destination in the north, is among the localities focusing on four-season tourism. Instead of relying mainly on marine attractions, it is developing cultural and spiritual tourism, entertainment, and night-time activities, while tapping the potential of mountain and forest landscapes, festivals, and new experiential spaces.

​It also hosts free fireworks and water-music shows every week to attract visitors, helping extend stays and create a more stable flow of customers for tourism businesses.

​In the central city of Da Nang, the low season from September to December has traditionally affected tourism businesses. The city has gradually shifted from a “beach tourism” model to an integrated model of urban tourism, resorts, entertainment, and culture, giving visitors more reasons to come when weather conditions are unsuitable for swimming.

​Bordering Da Nang, Hue city has a particular advantage, as rain has long been part of the cultural and emotional character of the former imperial capital. Heritage tours, nha nhac (Hue Royal Court Music), cuisine, coffee, museums and contemplative views of the city can offer visitors distinctive experiences. This year, Hue continues to organise festivals throughout the four seasons, expanding its cultural tourism offerings.

hue.jpg
Many tourists visit Hue during the rainy season to "hunt" for beautiful photos. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

​Hanoi is also promoting four-season tourism. During the low season, marked by hot weather and unpredictable rain, the capital is developing night-time and cultural tourism combined with resort experiences in suburban areas. Community-based destinations and upgraded activities at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism are providing additional options for visitors.

​Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Tourism Association Nguyen Tien Dat said “turning disadvantages into advantages” did not mean taking tourists into areas at risk of natural disasters, but restructuring tourism products.

​A rainy day is an opportunity for museum visits, heritage tours, culinary experiences, wellness, art or craft villages, while a beach itinerary can be replaced with a city tour, nature excursion, and community-based cultural activities.

“The low season also offers advantages in service prices, less crowded spaces and opportunities to organise more in-depth experiences,” Dat was quoted by Ha Noi Moi (New Hanoi) newspaper.

​He added that appropriate pricing policies, accommodation-food-tour packages, indoor products and attractive event schedules could help turn the rainy season into an advantage.

Boosting demand with safety in mind

The line between rain that creates an interesting experience and a dangerous natural disaster is clear. Storms, tropical depressions, flash floods, landslides, thunderstorms, tornadoes and rough seas cannot become tourism products. Close monitoring of weather forecasts and timely warnings are therefore essential.

​Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Phung Quang Thang said rainy-season tourism products require careful preparation, including forecasting, warnings, protective measures and rescue arrangements.

Visitors should check weather conditions at both their destinations and along their travel routes and should not proceed with itineraries when authorities, meteorological agencies or site managers have issued danger warnings, he said.

​Nguyen Cong Hoan, General Director of Flamingo Redtours, said tourism businesses must establish procedures for updating warnings and alternative itineraries. Tour guides should receive timely information and be capable of handling emergencies, while revenue pressures must never lead operators to take groups to high-risk areas.

​As climate change makes weather increasingly unpredictable, adaptability will become an important part of a destination’s competitiveness. A destination’s appeal will depend not only on its scenery or prices but also on its ability to provide accurate information, respond quickly to disasters and protect visitors in exceptional circumstances.

Turning the rainy season into a season of unique experiences is an encouraging approach as it can help reduce seasonality and make more effective use of tourism resources. However, this approach will only be sustainable when destinations are well prepared, with detailed guidance on tourism products and comprehensive measures to ensure visitor safety./.

VNA
#seasonal tourism #four-season tourism #tourism products
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Visitors take boat tours through lychee orchards at Dong Man Ecotourism Area (Source: thanhha.haiphong.gov.vn).

Hai Phong promotes seasonal fruit tours to unlock rural tourism potential

As lychee orchards turn bright red in early summer, the Dong Man Ecotourism Area in Thanh Ha commune, Hai Phong city is bustling with visitors eager to experience rural life and fruit harvesting. The model is emerging as a promising example of how agricultural resources can be transformed into tourism products, helping create a new growth driver for the local economy.

Businesses introduce their tourism products at the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to create new momentum for regional, global MICE tourism

Vietnam has consistently identified tourism as a spearhead economic sector, Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra stressed, adding that in the new development era, with the need for rapid and sustainable growth and a stronger national position, MICE should be positioned as a strategic tourism product, targeting high-quality visitors while generating additional momentum for trade and investment and enhancing national competitiveness.

The Hanoi’s “Five City Gates” train is seen as a clear example of how the National Day atmosphere can be incorporated into a tourism product. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Vietnam turns National Day spirit into a tourism draw

Red national flags line streets across Vietnam, historical sites welcome large numbers of visitors, and a wide range of cultural and artistic activities create a special atmosphere during the National Day holiday. If properly developed, these elements could become distinctive tourism products for international visitors.

See more

A pot of Mi Quang (Quang noodles). (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang promotes distinctive cuisine as key tourism attraction

As travellers increasingly seek authentic local experiences, the central coastal city of Da Nang is stepping up efforts to integrate cuisine into tourism itineraries, linking culinary promotion with destination branding and cultural preservation.

Flower vendors form a distinctive feature of Hanoi’s autumn. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi builds four-season tourism appeal

Hanoi’s tourism events are increasingly designed to inspire exploration beyond individual festivals. At the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival, for instance, visitors can make handicrafts with artisans, explore destinations through virtual reality and discover new tours and tourism stimulus programmes.

A view of the Lo Lo Chai community tourism village in Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps community tourism potential for sustainable development

The tourism market is shifting from sightseeing towards living and connecting with destinations. Visitors increasingly seek authentic and locally rooted experiences, interaction with local people, culture and nature, as well as small-group and personalised trips with limited environmental impact and clear benefits for communities.

Delegates press the button to launch the “Phong Nha – Hue Ancient Capital: World Heritage Journey” tourist train. (Photo: VNA)

Tourist train linking Phong Nha and Hue heritage sites launched

The 190-km route runs between Hue, Dong Ha, My Trach, Dong Hoi and Tho Loc stations, giving travellers access to destinations including the Complex of Hue Monuments, Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, Vinh Moc Tunnels, Hien Luong–Ben Hai historical site and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

International tourists visit Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Tourism ready for National Day holiday, eyes year-end acceleration

A range of cultural and artistic activities will be held during the holiday. In Da Nang, the “Hoi An Memories” show will present its “Flag Hat” version from August 26 to September 2. Phu Quoc will host the “The Memory of Flowers” exhibition, while Thanh Hoa will organise the Sam Son Kite Festival 2026 from August 30 to September 1.

Officials at the 7th ACMECS Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on August 27 (Photo: VNA)

ACMECS strengthens tourism ties, promotes “Five Countries, One Destination”

The newly adopted joint action plan on ACMECS tourism cooperation for 2026–2028 focuses on five key pillars: improving connectivity and facilitating travel; promoting digital transformation and smart tourism; developing ecotourism, community-based and cultural tourism; enhancing tourism security and safety; and developing human resources.

A stall at the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

International Travel Expo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

ITE HCMC 2026 features one of its largest and most diverse tourism networks to date, with tourism promotion agencies and businesses from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Bhutan, Russia’s St. Petersburg and Nicaragua.

The Shell Pool by the shores of Kem Beach is one of the signature features of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun Group’s Phu Quoc resort named among the world’s most whimsical stays

Among the hotels featured, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, developed by Sun Group on Kem Beach in southern Phu Quoc, stands out as the only representative from Vietnam. Travel + Leisure also selected an image of the resort’s iconic Shell Pool, set among coconut palms and white sands, as the lead image for the article.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost tourism collaboration

The conference adopted a joint action plan for 2026-2028 aimed at realising the “One Journey, Three Destinations” initiative, sharpening competitiveness and developing cross-border tourism products.

The famtrip delegation surveys and experiences accommodation and dining services in Tien Thanh ward, Lam Dong province. (Photo:VNA)

Lam Dong steps up global tourism push

Lam Dong welcomed around 900,000 international visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 15% year-on-year, while international tourist-days increased 18% to nearly 2.9 million.