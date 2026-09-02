Vietnamese in Laos, Singapore honour President Ho Chi Minh on National Day

Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition titled “Ho Chi Minh – Portrait of a Man” attracted numerous Lao officials and people, Vietnamese community and international friends in Vientiane from August 27-31.

The display features 50 paintings by the late overseas Vietnamese artist Dao Trong Ly created between 2018 and 2024. Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos and the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, it serves as both a cultural highlight for Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2) and a bridge for Vietnam-Laos special solidarity.

Lao Minister of Culture and Tourism Suonsavan Vinhaket praised the works’ ideological depth, saying that they depict President Ho Chi Minh’s arduous struggle to liberate Vietnam and oppressed peoples across the Indochinese Peninsula.

On September 2, officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese representative agencies in Singapore paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh before his statue at the Asian Civilisations Museum.

Earlier, a large number of Vietnamese people living, working and studying in Singapore offered 81 lotus flowers to Ho Chi Minh, one for each year of independence, in tribute to his contributions to the Party and nation.

The embassy held a ceremony marking the occasion on August 24./.

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