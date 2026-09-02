President Ho Chi Minh’s hometown holds ceremony marking his 57th death anniversary

Nghe An (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc joined local officials, residents and visitors in a ceremony at the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site in the central province of Nghe An on September 2 to commemorate the 57th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's passing.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Nghe An provincial Party Committee Nguyen Khac Than said commemorating President Ho Chi Minh is not only an expression of gratitude to the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation, but also an opportunity for officials, Party members and people to better understand their responsibility to carry out his wishes for the country.

Looking back on President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career means recalling a journey driven by ideals and dedication to national independence, freedom and happiness for the people, as well as peace and progress for humanity, Than said.

From Sen Village, young Nguyen Tat Thanh left his homeland to seek a path to national liberation. After travelling through many countries and continents and overcoming countless hardships, he found a way to liberate the nation, working people and humanity. From Nguyen Tat Thanh to Nguyen Ai Quoc and Ho Chi Minh, he devoted his entire life to the country and its people, the official said.

Although President Ho Chi Minh passed away, his revolutionary cause, thoughts, morality and personality continue to live on with the nation, he added.

The official noted that every autumn, as the red flags with yellow stars fly across the country, pride in an independent Vietnam becomes intertwined with memories of President Ho Chi Minh.

According to the official, for years, Nghe An has built on its revolutionary tradition, solidarity and spirit of self-reliance to achieve important results across various fields.

The provincial economy has maintained fairly strong growth, while the investment and business environment has continued to improve and infrastructure has become more developed. Culture, education, healthcare, science and technology, and social welfare have also made positive progress, while national defence and security have been maintained and people's material and spiritual lives have gradually improved.

These achievements provide a foundation for Nghe An to pursue rapid and sustainable development, in line with the tradition of the heroic Soviet-era revolutionary homeland, President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings and the expectations of the Party, State and people, Than said.

The provincial Party Committee, authorities and people will continue to strengthen solidarity, promote innovation and creativity, and study and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts, morality and style, while working to achieve the goals set by the 20th Nghe An Party Congress and the 14th National Party Congress, he affirmed.

The goal of making Nghe An a relatively developed province and a national-level growth centre is not only a development requirement but also a practical way to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, previous generations and those who sacrificed for national independence, freedom and the people's happiness, Than said./.

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