Society

Ca Mau raises record 2,025 sq.m flag on Vietnam’s National Day

The national flag used at the ceremony spans 2,025 sq.m, measuring 60m long and 33.75m wide and weighing about 320 kg. It was designed and produced from highly durable fabric by SG Chien Thang Import-Export Trading and Service Investment JSC.

The national flag spans 2,025 sq.m, measuring 60m long and 33.75m wide and weighing about 320 kg (Photo: VNA)
The national flag spans 2,025 sq.m, measuring 60m long and 33.75m wide and weighing about 320 kg (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) - A flag salute and raising ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day took place in the southernmost province of Ca Mau on September 2 morning, as part of the first Ca Mau Heritage Culture Day and Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026.

The event drew nearly 1,500 officials, civil servants, public employees, soldiers, religious dignitaries, Party members, young people, students and local residents.

The national flag used at the ceremony spans 2,025 sq.m, measuring 60m long and 33.75m wide and weighing about 320 kg. It was designed and produced from highly durable fabric by SG Chien Thang Import-Export Trading and Service Investment JSC.

Under the “Across Vietnam” journey running from 2025-2027, the flag has been displayed at major historic events to inspire patriotism, national pride and development ambitions.

Before reaching Vietnam’s southernmost point, it flew at the Sen Village Festival in Nghe An province marking the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh and later appeared in Hanoi at the ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of National Day last year.

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Officials at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, a representative of the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings) presented the certificate, badge and decision recognising the “Largest fabric national flag in Vietnam” to the Ca Mau provincial People’s Committee.

The flag will next travel to historic and sacred destinations across the country.

When the journey concludes in late 2027, the flag will be transferred to Ca Mau province for preservation and display at Ca Mau Cape National Park, where residents and visitors can view it./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 Ca Mau
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