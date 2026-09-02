Society

Vietnam’s northernmost flag-raising ceremony marks National Day

At exactly 8:00, officials, border guards, local residents and visitors fixed their attention on the national flag and joined in singing the national anthem.

Officials and visitors at the flag-raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Officials and visitors at the flag-raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) - The Lung Cu Border Guard Station, in coordination with local Party committee and authorities, held a flag-raising ceremony in Lung Cu commune, northern province of Tuyen Quang on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s 81st National Day.

At exactly 8:00, officials, border guards, local residents and visitors fixed their attention on the national flag and joined in singing the national anthem.

Lieut. Col. Kim Xuan Giang, head of the station, said the event is an occasion to recall the nation’s glorious traditions and foster patriotism, national pride and a sense of national dignity. It also serves as a reminder for every officer and soldier to continue upholding their sense of responsibility, remain vigilant, stay close to their assigned areas and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and border security.

Duong Ngoc Duc, Secretary of the communal Party Committee and Chairman of the communal People’s Council, said the flag flying atop Rong (Dragon) Mountain has long been a source of pride for local Party bodies, authorities and ethnic communities, and a reminder of their responsibility to build and protect the homeland.

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At the flag-raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The communal Party committee and authorities will continue to work closely with border guards to encourage residents to comply with the law, protect border lines and national border markers, maintain security and social order, and promote border area development, he said, adding that the locality also attaches importance to preserving ethnic cultural identities and building a civilized, tourist-friendly environment so that visitors to the Lung Cu National Flagpole can experience the land and its people.

At nearly 1,500m above sea level, the flagpole stands as a sacred symbol of Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty at the country’s northernmost point. The 54 sq.m national flag flying atop the flagpole symbolises the unity of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Lung Cu National Flagpole #National Day Tuyen Quang
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