Politics

Nationwide conference held to disseminate new Politburo resolutions, directives

The study and practice of Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example, methods and style in the new development period are among the focuses of the conference.

A view of the nationwide conference held on September 3 to study, disseminate and implement a number of resolutions and directives of the Political Bureau (Photo: VNA)
A view of the nationwide conference held on September 3 to study, disseminate and implement a number of resolutions and directives of the Political Bureau (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Political Bureau and the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat held a nationwide conference on September 3 to study, disseminate and implement a number of resolutions and directives of the bureau, with the event connected to authorities and agencies nationwide via videoconferencing.

General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President To Lam attended and delivered guidance at the conference.

The meeting brought together incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, officials from central agencies, ministries and sectors, those at provincial and commune levels, as well as officials from military regions, services and corps nationwide. They include Politburo Member and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Politburo Member and President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, and Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

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The meeting brings together incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, officials from central agencies, ministries and sectors, those at provincial and commune levels, as well as officials from military regions, services and corps nationwide. (Photo: VNA)

It was broadcast live on Vietnam Television and Radio the Voice of Vietnam for officials and the public to follow.

Before the conference, participants at the main venue in Hanoi visited an exhibition themed "Simple yet exemplary persons".

They watched a documentary reviewing the 10-year implementation of Directive No. 05-CT/TW, issued by the 12th-tenure Politburo, on promoting the study and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, moral example and style.

They then looked into key contents of a directive of the Politburo on promoting the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example, methods and style in the new development period, as well as a thematic programme on the same issue for the entire 14th tenure.

Other presentations covered the Politburo’s strategy for ideological affairs in the new context; the resolution on promoting the pioneering and exemplary role, innovation and the spirit of daring to think, act and take responsibility among officials and Party members in the new era; the resolution concerning overseas Vietnamese affairs; the resolution on regional development and the organisation of national development space in the new period; and the resolution on developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era./.​

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