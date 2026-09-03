Politics

PM Le Minh Hung chairs Government’s regular meeting for August

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that this is a time when efforts must be accelerated to strive for the highest possible completion of the tasks and targets set for 2026.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the Government’s regular meeting for August on September 3. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the Government’s regular meeting for August on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked ministries, sectors and localities to clearly define tasks and key solutions in each area, particularly efforts to achieve the 10% growth target for this year while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for August on September 3.

PM Hung stressed that this is a time when efforts must be accelerated to strive for the highest possible completion of the tasks and targets set for 2026.

Amid complex, unpredictable developments and risks in the global and regional situation, the Government has focused on improving institutions, enhancing the investment and business environment, maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major economic balances, accelerating public investment disbursement, developing infrastructure and promoting economic growth.

At the same time, attention has been paid to cultural and social development, improving people’s living standards, maintaining political and social stability, strengthening national defence and security, and expanding foreign relations and international integration.

vnanet-potal-chinh-phu-hop-thuong-ky-thang-8-nam-2026-9000136.jpg
An overview of the Government’s regular meeting for August on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

The PM said that in August, socio-economic development achieved positive results, but challenges and shortcomings remained due to adverse external developments as well as internal constraints of the economy. Therefore, a thorough assessment is needed to devise appropriate solutions and successfully accomplish the socio-economic development goals for 2026.

Against this backdrop, he asked the Government to focus discussions on socio-economic performance in August and the first eight months of the year, as well as key tasks and solutions for September and the remaining months of 2026.

He called for close assessment of international and domestic developments, major achievements, difficulties and obstacles, while identifying bottlenecks and proposing specific solutions to remove barriers and accelerate the implementation of assigned tasks.

The Government leader also requested participants evaluate the performance of the Government and PM, as well as ministries, sectors and localities, with emphasis on the proactiveness, timeliness, flexibility and effectiveness of policies and measures in line with resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly.

He stressed the need to manage fiscal and monetary policies, control inflation and maintain macroeconomic stability.

The PM also highlighted the implementation of resolutions and conclusions of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, as well as preparations for the second session of the 16th National Assembly, especially important draft laws recently discussed by the Government./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #10% growth target #Vietnam's socio-economic development #Vietnam's new era
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

National Party Congress

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the Government’s regular monthly meeting on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

PM chairs April cabinet meeting to review socio-economic performance

Opening the session, the Prime Minister noted that this is the first regular Government meeting of the 16th tenure, underscoring the need for an accurate and comprehensive assessment of socio-economic developments in early 2026, particularly in April, alongside the formulation of timely policy responses for May and beyond.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the April 9 sitting during the 16th NA's first session (Photo: VNA)

Socio-economic performance high on agenda at 16th NA’s first session

The 16th National Assembly is scheduled to hear proposals and verification reports on the draft revised Law on Civil Status, the draft Laws on amendments and supplementations to the Law on Notarisation and the Law on Legal Aid; and the draft amended Law on Access to Information on April 9.

See more

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the national conference on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

Party official presents resolution on regional development

The resolution directs Vietnam to effectively restructure, manage and use regional development space in line with national planning, leveraging the strongest advantages, competitive strengths and cultural identity of each region and locality, said Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the national conference on September 3 on studying, disseminating and implementing a number of Politburo resolutions and directives. (Photo: VNA)

Clear step forward in Party’s thinking on overseas Vietnamese affairs

The first is to elevate awareness of the position and role of the Vietnamese community abroad, he said. The resolution reaffirms that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, while identifying them as one of the country’s important strategic resources, a bridge connecting Vietnam with the world, and partners directly contributing to national construction, development and defence.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo published by VNA)

Myanmar President’s Vietnam visit to give fresh impetus to bilateral ties

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to cooperation with Myanmar and supports its socio-economic development and national reconciliation. Myanmar, for its part, values Vietnam’s development achievements and prioritises strengthening the Comprehensive Cooperation Partnership, while facilitating Vietnamese businesses’ investment and operations in the country.

Professor Carl Thayer, a Vietnam specialist at the Australian Defence Force Academy, the University of New South Wales. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s position: from vision to action

From an economy that has made strong use of integration opportunities, Vietnam is increasingly seen as a country capable of proactively creating development space, establishing its position in regional and global networks and making more substantive contributions to common issues.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (second from left) and representatives of Chinese ministries and agencies toast the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day at the ceremony in Beijing on September 2. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese communities in China, Japan celebrate National Day

The Vietnamese communities in China and Japan are increasingly serving as important links between Vietnam and their host societies, contributing not only to stronger people-to-people ties but also to broader economic, cultural and technological collaboration.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and other Party and State leaders visit an exhibition themed “Simple yet noble examples” on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

Party, State leaders visit exhibition honouring exemplary people

The exhibition comprises two sections, focusing on preserving President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings in the hearts of the people and honouring those who have followed his example, highlighting his thought, morality and style, as well as outstanding individuals and collectives inspired by his teachings.

The discussion “Eurasian Connectivity: Challenges and Directions for Promoting Cooperation” is held on September 2 as part of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

EEF 2026: Vietnam calls for action to deepen Eurasian connectivity

Drawing on Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s experience, Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien called for an open, inclusive and mutually beneficial model of Eurasian connectivity, building a peaceful, stable, open, and well-connected Eurasian space that brings benefits to all nations.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 2. (Photo: VNA)

NA President pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Speaking with staff at the relic site, NA President Tran Thanh Man urged them to continue their efforts in preserving and protecting artifacts and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh for future generations, while doing more to introduce his life and great legacy to Vietnamese people and international visitors.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President meets UN chief, CICA, Togo leaders

On the sidelines of the expanded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held meetings with the UN Secretary-General, the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the President of the Council of Ministers of Togo.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cuba lay flowers at the statue of beloved President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cuba reaffirm enduring friendship, solidarity

Vietnam attaches great importance to its special solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, and believes the Cuban Party, State and people will achieve new successes in national development, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended and delivered an important speech at the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on September 1. Photo: VNA

Vice President attends Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus Summit in Kyrgyzstan

Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between ASEAN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, strengthen connectivity between Southeast Asia and Central Asia and the broader Eurasian region, thereby expanding areas of cooperation, enhancing strategic autonomy and delivering tangible benefits to people.

Eighty-one years on: Vietnam advances toward a strong and prosperous future

Eighty-one years on: Vietnam advances toward a strong and prosperous future

Eighty-one years since the August Revolution (August 19) and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) on September 2, 1945, the country has made incredible progress in building the nation, transforming itself from a poor, underdeveloped nation into a dynamic economy with an increasingly prominent presence on the global stage.