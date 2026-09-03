PM Le Minh Hung chairs Government’s regular meeting for August

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked ministries, sectors and localities to clearly define tasks and key solutions in each area, particularly efforts to achieve the 10% growth target for this year while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for August on September 3.



PM Hung stressed that this is a time when efforts must be accelerated to strive for the highest possible completion of the tasks and targets set for 2026.



Amid complex, unpredictable developments and risks in the global and regional situation, the Government has focused on improving institutions, enhancing the investment and business environment, maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major economic balances, accelerating public investment disbursement, developing infrastructure and promoting economic growth.



At the same time, attention has been paid to cultural and social development, improving people’s living standards, maintaining political and social stability, strengthening national defence and security, and expanding foreign relations and international integration.



An overview of the Government’s regular meeting for August on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

The PM said that in August, socio-economic development achieved positive results, but challenges and shortcomings remained due to adverse external developments as well as internal constraints of the economy. Therefore, a thorough assessment is needed to devise appropriate solutions and successfully accomplish the socio-economic development goals for 2026.



Against this backdrop, he asked the Government to focus discussions on socio-economic performance in August and the first eight months of the year, as well as key tasks and solutions for September and the remaining months of 2026.



He called for close assessment of international and domestic developments, major achievements, difficulties and obstacles, while identifying bottlenecks and proposing specific solutions to remove barriers and accelerate the implementation of assigned tasks.



The Government leader also requested participants evaluate the performance of the Government and PM, as well as ministries, sectors and localities, with emphasis on the proactiveness, timeliness, flexibility and effectiveness of policies and measures in line with resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly.



He stressed the need to manage fiscal and monetary policies, control inflation and maintain macroeconomic stability.



The PM also highlighted the implementation of resolutions and conclusions of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, as well as preparations for the second session of the 16th National Assembly, especially important draft laws recently discussed by the Government./.