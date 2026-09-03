Vietnam welcomes nearly 2 million foreign tourists in August

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam welcomed nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7% from July and 18.4% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.



In the first eight months of this year, the country received nearly 16 million foreign visitors, an increase of 14.4% from the same period in 2025 and equivalent to 63.6% of the full-year target.



The August figure is notable as the month is usually considered part of the low season for international tourism. The result shows that the country’s tourism market continued to maintain and expand its appeal. Air travel remained the main mode of entry, accounting for 83% of international arrivals, while arrivals by road continued to increase, particularly from neighbouring countries.



By region, Asia was still Vietnam's largest source market, with about 11.8 million visitors in the eight-month period, making up nearly 74% of the total and increasing 7.4% year-on-year.



Europe recorded the strongest growth among major regions, at 53.4%, with about 2.68 million visitors. Arrivals from the Americas reached around 887,000, up 20.7%, while those from Oceania rose 23.3% to nearly 489,000. Africa sent about 45,000 visitors to Vietnam, up 25.1%.



The tourism authority said the figures show that Vietnam is expanding its reach beyond nearby Asian markets, with strong growth from long-haul markets, helping diversify the visitor base and reduce dependence on individual markets.



By country, China remained Vietnam's largest source market, with 3.54 million visitors, accounting for about 22.3% of the total. The Republic of Korea ranked second with approximately 2.76 million visitors, or 17.3%. Together, the two markets provided more than 6.3 million visitors, nearly 40% of the country's total.



Russia ranked third with more than 1 million visitors, representing a year-on-year increase of about 165.7%, the highest growth among major source markets.

Other key markets also posted strong growth. Visitors from the US increased 20.4%, Cambodia 41.5%, Japan 9.2%, the Philippines 58.8% and Australia 23.3%.



European markets continued to perform well, with arrivals from the UK rising 9.8%, France 13.4%, Germany 15.1%, Sweden 25.1%, Switzerland 27%, Poland 51.2% and the Czech Republic 28.2%. In Southeast Asia, tourists from Malaysia grew 20.5%, Singapore 31.7%, and Indonesia 26.7%.



India was another fast-growing market. The number of Indian visitors rose from just 102,000 in 2019 to more than 612,000 in the first eight months of 2026. The expansion of direct air services between major Indian cities and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang has helped make Vietnam more accessible to Indian travellers.



The Russian market has also rebounded strongly, supported by Vietnam's growing appeal as a safe and attractive Asian destination and the resumption and expansion of charter flights connecting major Russian cities with Vietnamese beach destinations.



The tourism authority said the results demonstrate positive growth in both visitor numbers and market diversity. With nearly 16 million international arrivals in eight months and the peak year-end travel season ahead, Vietnam is well placed to move closer to its yearly target of 25 million international visitors./.

VNA