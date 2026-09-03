Culture - Sports

Heineken Pickleball World Cup 2026 kicks off in Da Nang

The tournament, running from August 30 to September 6, sees players compete in national team and individual categories.

The Guinness World Records representatives present a certificate recognising the “Most Valuable Pickleball Trophy” record set in Da Nang, Vietnam, on September 2, 2026, to the tournament’s organising committee at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
The Guinness World Records representatives present a certificate recognising the “Most Valuable Pickleball Trophy” record set in Da Nang, Vietnam, on September 2, 2026, to the tournament’s organising committee at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Heineken Pickleball World Cup 2026 kicked off at Tien Son Sports Palace in Da Nang on September 2, drawing more than 5,000 athletes from 65 countries and territories, such as the US, the Republic of Korea, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

The tournament, running from August 30 to September 6, sees players compete in national team and individual categories.

The opening ceremony featured a parade of participating teams and vibrant artistic performances. Guinness World Records also recognised two records set in Da Nang, including the pickleball tournament with the most nationalities participating and the most valuable pickleball trophy.

After three days of competition, Vietnam topped the medal table with 90 gold, 62 silver and 54 bronze medals. The US ranked second with nine gold, seven silver and eight bronze, followed by the Republic of Korea with eight gold, eight silver and three bronze.

vnanet-potal-da-nang-khai-mac-giai-heineken-pickleball-world-cup-2026-8999039.jpg
A dancing performance at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Manh Hung, Deputy Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the tournament demonstrates how sport can bring people and cultures together.

He said Da Nang hopes to make the Heineken Pickleball World Cup a long-term international sporting event, contributing to the city’s development as a destination for major global events and a hub for tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

The tournament is directed by the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee and the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Political Affairs, with the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism overseeing its implementation./.

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