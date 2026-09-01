Culture - Sports

Moc Chau Cultural and Tourism Week celebrates ethnic cultural diversity

The Moc Chau Cultural and Tourism Week 2026 is taking place from August 31 to September 5 at the Moc Chau National Tourism Area and the Long Sap International Border Gate area in Son La province, featuring a wide range of cultural, tourism, trade and sports activities.

A costume show at the 2026 Son La International Brocade Festival. (Photo: VNA)
A costume show at the 2026 Son La International Brocade Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Son La (VNA) – The Moc Chau Cultural and Tourism Week 2026 and the Son La International Brocade Festival opened in Moc Chau ward, the northern mountainous province of Son La on August 31 as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The event was attended by former Politburo Member and former Standing Vice President of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong, representatives of ministries and central agencies, artisans, artists, designers, models, representatives of domestic and international organisations, and large numbers of local residents and visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ha Trung Chien said Moc Chau is endowed with favourable natural conditions and diverse landscapes, including extensive tea hills, grasslands and valleys covered with seasonal flowers. The area is also home to distinctive traditional costumes, customs and cultural practices of ethnic communities.

He said the combination of natural landscapes and cultural heritage has contributed to Moc Chau’s appeal as a major tourism destination in the northwestern region.

The Moc Chau Cultural and Tourism Week 2026, taking place from August 31 to September 5 at the Moc Chau National Tourism Area and the Long Sap International Border Gate area, features a wide range of cultural, tourism, trade and sports activities.

Among the highlights are the Son La International Brocade Festival and the art programme “Moc Chau – The Call of the Season of Love.” Other activities include a competition featuring culinary culture and tourism spaces organised by communes and wards across the province, street cultural performances, an exhibition and trade fair of local agricultural products, and traditional sports activities.

Through the event, Son La aims to promote its natural, cultural and tourism potential to domestic and international visitors, while creating opportunities to attract investment and promote cooperation in sustainable tourism development.

Following the opening ceremony, the first Son La International Brocade Festival was held under the theme “Weaving Heritage, Harmonising Colours,” featuring designers from several Asian countries.

The festival comprised three sections – “Weaving heritage,” “A symphony of colours” and “The colours of the times” – combining fashion presentations and performing arts to highlight the preservation and contemporary development of traditional brocade.

Collections by Vietnamese and international designers drew inspiration from traditional brocade patterns and motifs, while performances by well-known artists added to the programme.

The festival sought to highlight the cultural values embodied in traditional brocade and promote their preservation and development through contemporary art, fashion and creative industries, contributing to the wider international promotion of the cultural heritage of ethnic communities in Son La.

The festival showcased not only the beauty of brocade textiles, but also the people and cultural memories preserved and passed down through every pattern, motif and colour. By bringing brocade together with art, fashion and contemporary creativity, the event gave the traditional craft a new life and wider appeal while preserving its original character, opening new avenues for cultural exchange and international reach./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Moc Chau #culture #tourism #week #ethnic culture #diversity Son La
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