Culture - Sports

Vietnam to send 498-member delegation to 20th ASIAD in Japan

The delegation comprises top athletes competing in key sports including athletics, shooting, swimming, martial arts (wushu, karate, taekwondo and jujitsu), sepak takraw, rowing, canoeing, football, volleyball, golf, fencing and weightlifting. It will also include officials, doctors and international experts.

Vietnam’s women’s sepak takraw team celebrate the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam’s women’s sepak takraw team celebrate the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will send a 498-member delegation to the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD), to be held in Japan from September 10 to October 5, according to a recent decision issued by the Sports Authority of Vietnam.

Nguyen Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, will lead the delegation while Hoang Quoc Vinh, director of the division of high-performance sports, serves as deputy head.

The delegation comprises top athletes competing in key sports including athletics, shooting, swimming, martial arts (wushu, karate, taekwondo and jujitsu), sepak takraw, rowing, canoeing, football, volleyball, golf, fencing and weightlifting. It will also include officials, doctors and international experts.

The Sports Authority will cover expenses for 343 core members, including airfares, accommodation, meals, competition equipment, insurance and related costs. The remaining 155 members will have their expenses covered by localities, national sports federations and associations.

The funding arrangement reflects the sector’s efforts to combine state resources with private investment in sports, helping ensure comprehensive preparations for the national delegation.

Preparations for the 20th ASIAD have focused not only on training and competition but also on nutrition, health care and logistics, demonstrating the attention given to developing high-performance sports and supporting Vietnamese athletes at major international events.

Beyond the pursuit of medals, the Games will provide Vietnamese athletes with an opportunity to demonstrate their determination, professionalism and competition spirit while promoting the image of a united, dynamic and developing Vietnam./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #ASIAD #Japan #Vietnamese athletes #20th Asian Games #Sports Authority of Vietnam
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