Culture - Sports

Vietnam's esports team win Asia-Pacific championship

Vietnamese esports team Secret Whales has won the 2026 League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) Finals after beating Chinese Taipei's CTBC Flying Oyster (CFO) 3-0 in Taipei, China, on August 30.

Team Secret Whales lifting the LCP Finals trophy in Taipei, China, on August 30. (Photo: lolesports.com)
Team Secret Whales lifting the LCP Finals trophy in Taipei, China, on August 30. (Photo: lolesports.com)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese esports team Secret Whales has won the 2026 League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) Finals after beating Chinese Taipei's CTBC Flying Oyster (CFO) 3-0 in Taipei, China, on August 30.

The win completed a successful year for the team, in which they captured all three regional split titles and qualified for all three international tournaments in 2026.

Despite qualifying early for the 2026 World Championship after topping the group stage of the LCP, Secret Whales still dominated the tournament, only dropping one set against compatriots GAM Esports.

Against a home crowd of nearly 7,000 at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium, the team started the match with a convincing first set in 33 minutes, with a scoreline of 23-9.

CFO sought to fought back and equalise in the second set, and at times had a comfortable lead that sent their fans roaring loud. However, clutch plays from Secret Whales players Le Van Hoang Hai (Hizto) and Tran Duy Duc (Dire) completed the comeback for the Vietnamese team and brought them match point.

The third set saw Secret Whales end the series with a commanding victory in 29 minutes to win the final 3-0, becoming the first Vietnamese team to win the LCP Finals.

With this victory, the team will represent the Asia-Pacific region as the first-seeded team at the 2026 League of Legends World Championship in the United States this October. The two remaining teams are Chinese Taipei's CTBC Flying Oyster and Vietnam's MVK Esports.

After the match, Hizto was honoured with the Finals' Most Valuable Player Award for his spectacular performance.

"Throughout the entire match, I always used opportunities where my opponents least expected; it was not one single play, and that was how I helped the team to victory," said Hoang Hai (Hizto).

Hizto and Dire, along with their teammates Nguyen Dang Khoa (Pun) and Hoang Cong Nghia (Eddie) will join the rest of the Vietnam League of Legends esports team participating in the 2026 Asian Games in September. The team is expected to finish in the podium, with their main contenders being the Republic of Korea and Chinese Taipei./.

VNA
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