Miss World 2026 contestants showcase global cultures in Nha Trang

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A special arts programme, “Dances of the World – Hello Vietnam, Hello World”, with the performance of 111 contestants of Miss World 2026, took place at April 2 Square in Nha Trang ward in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 2 evening.

The event was a cultural and artistic highlight ahead of the 73rd Miss World Final, showcasing the diversity of cultures represented by contestants from around the world.

The programme opened with a medley of “Strong Vietnam” and “Joining hands to build a green earth”, highlighting Vietnam’s dynamism and calling for greater international cooperation on environmental protection and climate change.

The highlight was the “Dances of the World” segment, with contestants wearing their traditional costumes and performing dances representing their countries and territories. The contestants were grouped into four regions: the Americas and Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Oceania.

Vietnamese representative Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc received enthusiastic support from local residents and visitors.

The programme also featured “Descendants of the Hung Kings around the world”, highlighting Vietnam’s origins and the connection among Vietnamese communities worldwide.

Since August 20, the contestants have taken part in a range of activities in Khanh Hoa, including a street parade, charity run, visits to traditional craft villages and Cham heritage sites, and charitable programmes.

On August 31, the organisers and contestants donated 200 million VND (about 7,600 USD) and gifts to disadvantaged children, pupils and students in the province.

Ngoc was also named among the Top 24 of “Beauty With a Purpose” with her “Gen Zero” project, which encourages young people to engage in climate action and environmental policy. She had earlier secured a place in the Top 40 after winning the Asia-Oceania regional round of the Top Model competition.

Hosting the final activities and grand final of Miss World 2026 offers Khanh Hoa an opportunity to promote its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and people to international audiences, while attracting visitors to Nha Trang during the National Day holiday.

The Miss World 2026 grand final is scheduled for September 5 at April 2 Square in Nha Trang. Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the reigning Miss World, will crown her successor./.​