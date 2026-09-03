Hanoi pitches tourism in Beijing to deepen travel ties

Beijing (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held an event in Beijing on September 1 to showcase Hanoi and Vietnam as tourism destinations, foster business links and increase visitor flows between the two markets.

Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Tran Quang said the event is part of Hanoi’s 2026 tourism promotion plan and contributes to the 2026–2027 Vietnam-China Tourism Cooperation Year.

Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Guo Zhuqing said Beijing and Hanoi are key gateways for bilateral cultural and tourism exchange, with conditions in place to boost visitor numbers, build trust and expand business cooperation, thus supporting people-to-people ties.

She said the event provides a platform for companies in culture, tourism, transport, accommodation and media to bolster connections and broaden cooperation. Beijing expects businesses from both cities to use the event to improve connectivity, share experience and jointly develop products and brands based on close study of market demand.

China remains Vietnam’s largest tourism source market. In the first seven months of 2026, about 3.08 million Chinese visitors travelled to Vietnam, keeping China as the top international market. Hanoi welcomed about 461,438 overnight Chinese visitors, making China one of the capital’s leading international tourism markets./.

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