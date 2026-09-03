Politics

National Assembly President and spouse to pay official visits to RoK, Mongolia

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay official visits to the Republic of Korea and Mongolia from September 6 to 11.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse (Illustrative photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay official visits to the Republic of Korea and Mongolia from September 6 to 11.

The visits will be made at the invitations of Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Cho Jeong-sik and his spouse, and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his wife, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man #Republic of Korea #Mongolia Korea (RoK)
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

The 15th meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Joint Committee on Trade, Industry and Energy Cooperation and the ninth meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Committee are held in Seoul on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK step up cooperation in key economic sectors

Regarding key minerals, they agreed to speed up necessary procedures to begin construction of the Vietnam-RoK key minerals supply chain technology centre. Vietnam will also work with relevant agencies to address difficulties that Korean businesses are facing when investing in the sector.

The forum takes place in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote cooperation to deliver on net-zero commitments

Sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, nuclear power, science and advanced technologies are playing an increasingly important role in national competitiveness and economic development of each country. They also offer considerable room for Vietnam and the RoK to expand professional exchanges, share experience and promote cooperation, particularly among their energy experts.

Mongolia always values ties with Vietnam: diplomat

Mongolia always values ties with Vietnam: diplomat

The State and people of Mongolia always attach great importance to relations with Vietnam, Mongolia’s first comprehensive partner in Southeast Asia, outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav told Party General Secretary and State President To Lam during their meeting in Hanoi on April 28.

See more

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the sixth session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee's sixth session opens

Preparations for the National Assembly's second session must begin early, with close coordination from the outset. Issues that qualify for the session should be included, while documents must be submitted on time so that deputies have sufficient information and time to make high-quality decisions on important issues with long-term impacts, said top legislator Tran Thanh Man.

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the national conference on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

Party official presents resolution on regional development

The resolution directs Vietnam to effectively restructure, manage and use regional development space in line with national planning, leveraging the strongest advantages, competitive strengths and cultural identity of each region and locality, said Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the national conference on September 3 on studying, disseminating and implementing a number of Politburo resolutions and directives. (Photo: VNA)

Clear step forward in Party’s thinking on overseas Vietnamese affairs

The first is to elevate awareness of the position and role of the Vietnamese community abroad, he said. The resolution reaffirms that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, while identifying them as one of the country’s important strategic resources, a bridge connecting Vietnam with the world, and partners directly contributing to national construction, development and defence.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo published by VNA)

Myanmar President’s Vietnam visit to give fresh impetus to bilateral ties

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to cooperation with Myanmar and supports its socio-economic development and national reconciliation. Myanmar, for its part, values Vietnam’s development achievements and prioritises strengthening the Comprehensive Cooperation Partnership, while facilitating Vietnamese businesses’ investment and operations in the country.

Professor Carl Thayer, a Vietnam specialist at the Australian Defence Force Academy, the University of New South Wales. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s position: from vision to action

From an economy that has made strong use of integration opportunities, Vietnam is increasingly seen as a country capable of proactively creating development space, establishing its position in regional and global networks and making more substantive contributions to common issues.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (second from left) and representatives of Chinese ministries and agencies toast the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day at the ceremony in Beijing on September 2. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese communities in China, Japan celebrate National Day

The Vietnamese communities in China and Japan are increasingly serving as important links between Vietnam and their host societies, contributing not only to stronger people-to-people ties but also to broader economic, cultural and technological collaboration.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and other Party and State leaders visit an exhibition themed “Simple yet noble examples” on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

Party, State leaders visit exhibition honouring exemplary people

The exhibition comprises two sections, focusing on preserving President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings in the hearts of the people and honouring those who have followed his example, highlighting his thought, morality and style, as well as outstanding individuals and collectives inspired by his teachings.

The discussion “Eurasian Connectivity: Challenges and Directions for Promoting Cooperation” is held on September 2 as part of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

EEF 2026: Vietnam calls for action to deepen Eurasian connectivity

Drawing on Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s experience, Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien called for an open, inclusive and mutually beneficial model of Eurasian connectivity, building a peaceful, stable, open, and well-connected Eurasian space that brings benefits to all nations.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 2. (Photo: VNA)

NA President pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Speaking with staff at the relic site, NA President Tran Thanh Man urged them to continue their efforts in preserving and protecting artifacts and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh for future generations, while doing more to introduce his life and great legacy to Vietnamese people and international visitors.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President meets UN chief, CICA, Togo leaders

On the sidelines of the expanded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO Plus) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held meetings with the UN Secretary-General, the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the President of the Council of Ministers of Togo.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cuba lay flowers at the statue of beloved President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cuba reaffirm enduring friendship, solidarity

Vietnam attaches great importance to its special solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, and believes the Cuban Party, State and people will achieve new successes in national development, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long.