National Assembly President and spouse to pay official visits to RoK, Mongolia

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay official visits to the Republic of Korea and Mongolia from September 6 to 11.



The visits will be made at the invitations of Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Cho Jeong-sik and his spouse, and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his wife, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA