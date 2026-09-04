☀️ Morning digest on September 4

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- On the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), leaders of India, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Brunei and Myanmar, as well as the United Nations, have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese Party and State leaders. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 3 called on ministries, sectors and localities to remain proactive, creative and flexible in implementing solutions to achieve the socio-economic development targets set for 2026, stressing that the remaining months of the year will be demanding while time is running short.



Speaking at the Government’s regular meeting for August to review the country’s socio-economic performance in the month and the first eight months of 2026, and discuss the 2026 plan and preparations for the 2027 plan, PM Hung requested ministries and agencies to continue improving the legal framework, first and foremost by completing overdue legal documents and urgently drafting detailed regulations for laws and resolutions recently adopted at the National Assembly (NA)’s first extraordinary session. Each law or resolution should be accompanied by a single document providing detailed regulations, he said. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man on September 3 received French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi, on the occasion of the diplomat’s completion of his term of office in Vietnam.



NA President Man spoke highly of the diplomat's active and dedicated contributions to consolidating and deepening the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read full story



- At the invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to the RoK from September 6–9. On this occasion, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Seoul had an intensive interview with Speaker Cho on the purpose of the visit, prospects for cooperation between the two parliaments, and the strategic areas of cooperation that the two countries are working towards in the future. Read full story



- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its sixth session on September 3, focusing on a heavy legislative agenda and preparations for the 16th NA’s second session, with more than 40 issues to be considered over nearly six days.



In his opening remarks, NA President Tran Thanh Man said the first extraordinary session of the 16th NA had completed its agenda, adopting 15 laws, six normative resolutions and seven resolutions on socio-economic development. He hailed agencies for their efforts to finalise the legislation while preparing documents for the NA Standing Committee’s regular session in September, urging them to maintain the same sense of responsibility in the run-up to the 16th NA’s second session. Read full story



- Vietnam could tap into Southeast Asia’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) services market, estimated at around 40 billion USD, if the sector receives appropriate investment and is developed along the right path, according to Dr. Nguyen Van Tu, Director of the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI).



Speaking to the press about the economic potential of CCS, Tu said Vietnam possesses favourable conditions for storing carbon dioxide (CO2) in depleted oil and gas fields, deep saline aquifers and deep coal seams, particularly in the Red River Basin and the Cuu Long – Nam Con Son basin areas. Such geological advantages are not widely available among countries in the region. Read full story



- The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is completing the remaining procedures in an effort to raise durian export revenue in 2026 to at least the level recorded last year, at 3.85 billion USD, or potentially higher, around 4 billion USD, Deputy Minister Dang Ngoc Diep said.



Speaking at the Government's regular press conference for August on the afternoon of September 3, Diep said durian is one of the agricultural products with relatively high value, with a cultivation area of about 200,000 hectares and output of approximately 2.08 million tonnes. It is a key crop of the sector, accounting for about 40% of its total export turnover. Read full story

Foreign tourists celebrate Vietnam's National Day in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam welcomed nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7% from July and 18.4% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.



In the first eight months of this year, the country received nearly 16 million foreign visitors, an increase of 14.4% from the same period in 2025 and equivalent to 63.6% of the full-year target. Read full story



- The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.47% in August from the previous month, marking a return to growth after two consecutive monthly declines, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.



The August CPI was 3.57% higher than in December 2025 and 4.89% higher than a year earlier. On average, the index in the first eight months of 2026 increased 4.45% from the same period last year./. Read full story

VNA