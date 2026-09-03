Politics

Outgoing ambassador pledges continued contributions to France-Vietnam relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung called on Vietnam and France to maintain delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, and make economic, trade and investment cooperation on par with their potential. He also urged the two countries to seek breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, energy, aerospace, transport and railways; and deepen defence-security, healthcare, education-training, cultural and local-level collaboration.

Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) receives outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet on September 3. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) receives outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet on September 3. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung on September 3 received outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet who affirmed that regardless of his future position, he will continue contributing to the friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between France and Vietnam.

Congratulating the ambassador on the completion of his successful tenure, Trung praised his efforts and active contributions during a particularly dynamic period in bilateral relations, notably the elevation of the ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the adoption of the Vietnam-France Action Plan for 2026-2028 to implement the Joint Statement on the upgrade.

On the basis of the new framework of bilateral relations, he called on the two sides to maintain delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, and make economic, trade and investment cooperation on par with their potential. He also urged the two countries to seek breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, energy, aerospace, transport and railways; and deepen defence-security, healthcare, education-training, cultural and local-level collaboration.

Brochet said he was pleased to have directly contributed to the dynamic development of bilateral ties, particularly the elevation of Vietnam-France relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and their expansion into a growing number of new areas.

He also spoke highly of the important role played by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connecting, coordinating and promoting cooperation initiatives between the two countries./.

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#NQ 59 #Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung #French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet France
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