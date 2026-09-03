Business

Vietnam’s fruit gains stronger foothold in global markets

Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports have grown strongly in recent years, rising from about 7 billion USD in 2024 to 8.6 billion USD in 2025 and expected to surpass 10 billion USD in 2026.

International customers learn about Vietnamese speciality fruits. (Photo: VNA)
International customers learn about Vietnamese speciality fruits. (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – The reputation of Vietnamese fruit is growing, winning consumer confidence at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong (China), thanks to its diverse varieties, high quality, and nutritional value.

Held at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong from September 2–4, this year’s event features 730 exhibitors from 40 countries and territories. The Vietnamese delegation, organised by the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (VFVA), comprises 24 booths representing 22 businesses nationwide.

The trade fair serves as a platform connecting businesses, distributors and consumers, with products and services spanning fruit, machinery, logistics, smart agricultural solutions and technologies. VFVA Secretary General Dang Phuc Nguyen said the Vietnamese delegation has expanded steadily over the years, from 10 businesses in 2017 to 22 this year. At Asia Fruit Logistica 2025, Vietnamese firms signed contracts worth about 5 million USD directly with international partners. Revenue is expected to be higher this year, driven by key products such as durian, passion fruit and dragon fruit.

He noted that the scale and export value of Vietnam’s participation remain modest compared to the country’s huge fruit and vegetable potential. However, the event brings broader benefits by helping Vietnamese businesses find partners, expand markets and promote the quality and reputation of the country’s fruit industry.

According to Nguyen, the fair also features technologies for harvesting, processing, preservation and transportation, particularly smart, organic and environmentally friendly farming solutions. Vietnamese businesses can explore these technologies for potential imports or technology transfers to improve the quality and value of agricultural products.

Le Minh Tuan, Director of Pulimex Import-Export Co., Ltd., said his company is displaying Vietnamese specialties including dragon fruit, coconut, banana, longan, rambutan and mango, mainly to seek partners and expand export markets.

After four consecutive participations, he said he considered the Hong Kong fair an important platform for Vietnamese fruit exporters to reach markets not only in Asia but also in the US, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Africa. He also appreciated stronger support from Vietnamese authorities in addressing legal procedures and payment-related difficulties.

Le Huu Dung, Director of Vinafood International, which exports Vietnamese fruits to India and the Middle East, expressed hope that the event will help the company expand into other potential markets, backed by the diversity and growing reputation of Vietnamese fruit.

Alessandro Cordano from Portugal said he was impressed by the variety of Vietnamese fruits, describing them as attractive in appearance, delicious, and beneficial to health.

Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports have grown strongly in recent years, rising from about 7 billion USD in 2024 to 8.6 billion USD in 2025 and expected to surpass 10 billion USD in 2026./.

VNA
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