ADB provides 42.76 million USD to upgrade irrigation systems in three Vietnamese provinces

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government of Vietnam and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on September 3 signed a 42.76 million USD financing package for a project to modernise irrigation systems and strengthen farmers’ resilience to changing climate conditions and rising pressure on water resources in Dong Nai, Gia Lai, and Quang Ngai provinces.



According to a release by the bank, the Climate Adaptation Through Irrigation Modernisation Project will directly benefit about 295,500 people. By modernising seven irrigation systems and improving water management, it will help farmers cope with drought, shifting rainfall patterns, and growing competition for water resources.



“Modern and reliable irrigation systems are essential to safeguard rural livelihoods and strengthen food security, as severe weather events put increasing pressure on water resources,” said ADB Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty. “This project will provide farmers with more reliable irrigation services, helping them diversify into higher-value crops and build more resilient and sustainable livelihoods.”



The project will strengthen irrigation management by developing national guidelines for irrigation services that are modern, weather-adaptive, and responsive to the needs of women and girls. These guidelines will cover irrigation planning and management, weather-adaptive irrigation system designs, operation and maintenance, and integration of digital technologies. At farms, the project will support the adoption of weather-adaptive agricultural practices and the establishment or strengthening of water user groups.



The 42.76 million USD financing is comprised of 40.66 million USD from ADB’s ordinary capital resources and two ADB-administered grants financed by the Government of Japan.



The project will increase cultivable irrigated areas with reliable water supply to 21,941 hectares and expand areas for high-value crops and crop diversification to 11,399 hectares. Women will comprise at least 40% of participants in training on high-efficiency irrigation and weather-adaptive agriculture.



ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific./.











VNA