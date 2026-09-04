Multimedia

Videos

Women leading change in Dien Bien’s highland villages

In Dien Bien province, many women in mountainous areas are leading the way in local movements, driving economic development, preserving cultural traditions and inspiring fellow women to build better livelihoods.

#Dien Bien #economic development #cultural traditions
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Dien Bien taps natural assets to develop green tourism

Dien Bien taps natural assets to develop green tourism

Not only known for its historical significance, Dien Bien also boasts unspoilt natural landscapes and a cool climate, creating favourable conditions for ecotourism. A range of green tourism models are taking shape, diversifying tourism products and enhancing the destination’s appeal.

Ethnic communities preserve traditional crafts in Dien Bien

Ethnic communities preserve traditional crafts in Dien Bien

From remote mountain villages to community cultural spaces, ethnic communities in the northwestern province of Dien Bien are keeping their traditional heritage alive. Crafts such as shoemaking by the Xạ Phang people and embroidery by the Mong community continue to be preserved and passed down through generations, reflecting both cultural pride and resilience.

See more

Top leader stresses practical value of Party documents

Top leader stresses practical value of Party documents

Party General Secretary and President To Lam has stressed that the value of the Party's resolutions and directives must be measured by their ability to address practical problems and bring about changes that people can see and feel.

PM chairs Government’s regular meeting for August

PM chairs Government’s regular meeting for August

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked ministries, sectors and localities to clearly define tasks and key solutions in each area, particularly efforts to achieve the 10% growth target for this year while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for August on September 3.

National Day draws crowds to Hanoi’s historic, cultural landmarks

National Day draws crowds to Hanoi’s historic, cultural landmarks

Thousands of people made their way to Hanoi’s historic and cultural landmarks on National Day, from 48 Hang Ngang Street and Ba Dinh Square to Hoa Lo Prison Relic and the Temple of Literature. More than sightseeing, these visits offered people of different generations a chance to reconnect with the nation’s history, remember the sacrifices of earlier generations and reflect on the value of independence and peace today.

Memories of first National Day live on

Memories of first National Day live on

Eighty-one years on, memories of the first National Day remain vivid for those who witnessed the historic Autumn of 1945. The joy of independence and freedom has become a sacred memory, passed down by Ninh Binh war veterans as a lasting source of patriotism and national pride for younger generations.

Vietnamese tea bridges cultures in Canada

Vietnamese tea bridges cultures in Canada

More than an hour’s drive from downtown Toronto, the city of Burlington is filled with music, food and vibrant colours at the Latino Festival 2026. Amid the lively Latin American atmosphere, a Vietnamese tea stall run by artisan Nguyen Ngoc Tuan offers a tranquil space. The stall introduces Vietnamese tea to international visitors in a simple and familiar way, while sharing the Vietnamese spirit of hospitality.

Contemporary creativity breathes new life into traditional crafts

Contemporary creativity breathes new life into traditional crafts

Traditional craft materials and techniques are being given a fresh, more contemporary look - younger, more modern and closer to everyday life. In Hanoi, a new contemporary handicraft art space at 61 Trang Tien Street is creating a platform where traditional crafts, creative ideas and the public can come together.

Vietnam’s journey from independence to development

Vietnam’s journey from independence to development

Some historical moments remain deeply embedded in a nation’s memory. The Autumn of 1945 is one of them. On September 2, 1945, at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, President Ho Chi Minh, on behalf of the Provisional Government, read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the Vietnamese people and the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

Flag-raising ceremony in Africa marks Vietnam’s 81st National Day

Flag-raising ceremony in Africa marks Vietnam’s 81st National Day

Joining the nationwide celebrations of the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day on September 2, representatives of Working Groups No. 5, 8 and 9 of the Ministry of Public Security, currently serving on United Nations peacekeeping missions at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), solemnly held a national flag-raising ceremony.

State President Ton Duc Thang – a life of dedication

State President Ton Duc Thang – a life of dedication

State President Ton Duc Thang, a steadfast communist, exemplary leader and symbol of national unity, was born on August 20, 1888, in Long Xuyen, now part of My Hoa Hung commune, An Giang province. A prominent son of southern Vietnam, he devoted his life to the national struggle and the cause of national unity.

Four decades of reform transform Vietnam

Four decades of reform transform Vietnam

After 40 years of reform, Vietnam has undergone a remarkable transformation from an economy facing severe difficulties, food shortages and the impact of an embargo into a dynamic economy increasingly integrated into the global economy.

Vietnamese language brings Vietnam, Thailand closer

Vietnamese language brings Vietnam, Thailand closer

For the first time, a Vietnamese-language public speaking contest for Thai school and university students has been organised by Udon Thani Rajabhat University in cooperation with the Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen to mark the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations.

New vitality in revolutionary land of Phu Dinh

New vitality in revolutionary land of Phu Dinh

Phu Dinh commune, part of the Dinh Hoa ATK revolutionary base in Thai Nguyen province, is thriving by tapping its potential in tea production. With modern farming techniques, VietGAP standards and upgraded OCOP tea products, tea is becoming a sustainable livelihood, helping cooperatives and local farmers boost their earnings.

Hanoi Police: 81 years of duty and dedication

Hanoi Police: 81 years of duty and dedication

Over 81 years, the Hanoi Police have played a key and pioneering role in safeguarding national security and maintaining social order. Proactive and innovative, they have become a steadfast force protecting the country’s political, economic and cultural centre.

Wartime farm emerges as community tourism destination

Wartime farm emerges as community tourism destination

With its special historical significance during the war, the Pham Van Dong Farm in Lang Tra village, Son Linh commune, Quang Ngai province, is being preserved and promoted as a potential agricultural and community tourism destination.

Bringing history closer to young people in digital age

Bringing history closer to young people in digital age

As technology transforms the way young people engage with information, innovative approaches such as virtual reality are bringing Vietnam’s history closer to new generations, helping foster national pride, gratitude and a sense of responsibility for the country’s future.