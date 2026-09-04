Politics

New avenues for Vietnam-Russia cooperation

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, while highly appreciating Sakha (Yakutia)’s interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

At the meeting between Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Aysen Sergeyevich Nikolayev, Head of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) of Russia on September 3 (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting between Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Aysen Sergeyevich Nikolayev, Head of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) of Russia on September 3 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan had a meeting with Aysen Sergeyevich Nikolayev, Head of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) of Russia on September 3 on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2026 in Vladivostok, Russia.

At the meeting, Tuan affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, while highly appreciating Sakha (Yakutia)’s interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

Highlighting Sakha (Yakutia)’s potential and strengths, particularly in minerals, diamonds, coal, energy, liquefied natural gas and the Aldan industrial cluster, the minister expressed his hope of creating a bridge for businesses of both countries to explore cooperation, investment and trade opportunities.

He proposed tapping into the complementary strengths between Sakha (Yakutia)’s resources and raw materials and Vietnam’s processing capacity, market access and network of free trade agreements, particularly in agriculture, fisheries and food processing, mineral processing and consumer goods.

Nikolayev spoke highly of Vietnam’s impressive socio-economic development achievements, saying Sakha (Yakutia) considers Vietnam an important priority partner in Southeast Asia and hopes to create new breakthroughs in bilateral cooperation.

Responding to Vietnam’s proposals, he said Sakha (Yakutia) has great demand for human resources serving infrastructure and industrial development projects. The Russian republic strongly supported Tuan’s proposal to implement an organised labour cooperation model in line with the laws of both countries and linked with proper vocational training.

Regarding local-level connectivity, the minister backed Sakha (Yakutia)’s proposal to establish comprehensive cooperation with Can Tho city of Vietnam. The two sides agreed to assign relevant agencies to promptly connect and prepare necessary procedures towards signing an official cooperation agreement between Sakha (Yakutia) and Can Tho, creating a foundation for expanding cooperation with other Vietnamese localities sharing similar potential.

The two sides also agreed to continue promoting cultural, sports and tourism exchanges, as well as education and training cooperation, to enhance mutual understanding between the peoples of Vietnam and Russia.

During the meeting, they held in-depth discussions on measures to remove obstacles and facilitate cooperation, including improving payment mechanisms, logistics, and sharing market and legal information with businesses and investors.

Concluding the meeting, Tuan expressed his belief that cooperation between Vietnam and Sakha (Yakutia), Russia, will become increasingly substantive and effective, bringing practical benefits to both sides. He also invited Nikolayev and a Sakha (Yakutia) delegation to visit and work in Vietnam at a suitable time./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan #Sakha Republic (Yakutia) #Vietnam-Russia relations Russia
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