Culture - Sports

First Asian Kun Khmer Championship opens in Can Tho

The first Asian Kun Khmer Championship opened in Can Tho city on September 3, bringing together 236 coaches and athletes from 11 countries to compete for 70 sets of medals.

The athletes compete after the opening ceremony of the first Asian Kun Khmer Championship in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)
The athletes compete after the opening ceremony of the first Asian Kun Khmer Championship in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The first Asian Kun Khmer Championship opened in Can Tho city on September 3, bringing together 236 coaches and athletes from 11 countries to compete for 70 sets of medals.

The opening ceremony was jointly organised by the Can Tho Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Sports Authority of Vietnam.

Nguyen Van Bay, Director of the department, said Can Tho was honoured to host the inaugural championship, which aims to promote exchanges and cooperation in martial arts among countries in the region.

He said the event also offers an opportunity to promote Vietnam and Can Tho as a friendly and welcoming destination among international visitors and sports fans.

Meam Ra, Honorary President of the International Kun Khmer Federation, described the championship as an important milestone in the development and international expansion of Kun Khmer.

He said the participation of top athletes from different countries reflected years of effort, passion and international cooperation.

The championship is not only about medals but also about promoting solidarity, sporting excellence and respect, he said, urging athletes to compete with passion and in the spirit of fair play.

The event is taking place from September 1-8 at the Multipurpose Gymnasium of the Can Tho Sports Training and Competition Centre./.

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#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Asian Kun Khmer Championship #Can Tho #coaches and athletes Can Tho
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