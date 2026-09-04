Politics

Top leader and spouse to visit Russia, France

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a state visit to Russia and an official visit to France, and attend the International Space Summit in Paris from September 7 to 12.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a state visit to Russia and an official visit to France, and attend the International Space Summit in Paris from September 7 to 12.

The visits will be made at the invitations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and President To Lam #state visit to Russia #official visit to France France Russia
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