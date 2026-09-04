☕ Afternoon briefing on September 4

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on September 4, beginning their three-day official visit to Vietnam.



The visit was made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse. Read full story



- The Government has issued Resolution No. 258/NQ-CP, setting out key tasks and solutions to accelerate administrative procedure reform, contributing to achieving double-digit economic growth in the 2026–2030 period.



The resolution, dated August 31, 2026, calls for substantive and comprehensive reform, with a focus on maximum cuts and simplification of administrative procedures and business conditions. It also seeks to shift management from pre-licence inspection to post-licence inspection based on risk management, while strengthening real-time, data-driven oversight and putting people and businesses at the centre of public services. Read full story



- Vietnam’s growing engagement in regional and international affairs, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No.59 -NQ/TW on international integration, is enabling the country to play a more active role in shaping the international environment and creating new opportunities to deepen the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).



The diplomat affirmed that Australia highly values Vietnam as an important regional partner. She welcomed Vietnam’s expanding engagement with international partners, including recent high-level visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. Read full story

Production line at Yadea Vietnam’s smart manufacturing plant, which has an investment of more than 100 million USD, in Tan Hung Industrial Park, Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

- The World Bank Group’s recent upgrade of Vietnam to the upper-middle-income economy category marks a historic milestone after 17 years of sustained efforts.



However, to escape the middle-income trap and achieve high-income status by 2045, Vietnam must address new development challenges as traditional growth drivers approach their limits. International organisations broadly agree that shifting the growth model from reliance on traditional factors toward technology and innovation is no longer an option for Vietnam, but an imperative of the times. Read full story



- Vietnam’s domestic consumption continued to expand strongly in the first eight months of 2026, while tourism maintained its robust recovery momentum, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.



The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenues in August were estimated at 679.8 trillion VND (26 billion USD), up 1.6% from the previous month and 14.9% year-on-year. In the January-August period, the figure reached 5.24 quadrillion VND, representing a 13.3% increase year-on-year. Read full story



- As Vietnam undertakes a comprehensive restructuring of its economy to enter a new era, Politburo Resolution No. 79-NQ/TW on the development of the state economic sector (Resolution 79) has been identified as a guiding framework setting out strategic directions and goals for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to develop strongly and sustainably in the new period.



According to Nguyen Thu Thuy, Deputy Director of the State Enterprise Development Department under the Ministry of Finance, a breakthrough aspect of Resolution 79 is its changed view of the role of SOEs. Read full story



- Further improving institutions and enhancing the effectiveness of policy implementation are particularly important for science, technology and innovation to truly become drivers of growth and generate new productivity, said experts.



At a national quality and productivity forum held recently in Ho Chi Minh City, Professor, Dr. Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy under the National University of Singapore said one of the important shifts in science, technology and innovation policy is for the Government to move from primarily funding research and managing projects to becoming a creator of foundations for innovation./. Read full story