Phong Nha - Ke Bang named among Vietnam’s 11 most beautiful destinations

Quang Tri (VNA) – The Times of the UK has recently named Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Tri among Vietnam’s 11 most beautiful destinations for 2026, continuing to affirm the appeal of the world natural heritage site on both Vietnam’s and the international tourism map.



According to the magazine, boat trips into Phong Nha Cave and strolls through Paradise Cave (both family-friendly) offer a tantalising glimpse of their astonishing scale, but the real adventure lies deeper within the park, where cavers wade through underground rivers and weave among stalagmites. “Son Doong, with chambers vast enough to swallow entire city blocks, is the ultimate prize, while Hang En and Hang Va offer similarly ethereal — but more affordable — alternatives.”



The Times’ list also features Hue, Hanoi, My Son Sanctuary (Da Nang), Sa Pa (Lao Cai), Hoang Su Phi (Tuyen Quang), Ban Gioc Waterfall and Mat Than Mountain (Cao Bang), Son Tra Peninsula (Da Nang), Cat Tien (Dong Nai), the coastal stretch from Quy Nhon to Phan Rang, and Con Dao (Ho Chi Minh City). These destinations showcase the diverse appeal of Vietnamese tourism, spanning mountainous landscapes, caves and tropical forests to coastal routes and islands.



According to its management board, in the first six months, the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park welcomed more than 587,000 visitors, up 14% year-on-year.



The number of visitors to Quang Tri in the first half was estimated at more than 5.6 million, an annual increase of nearly 16%, raking in tourism revenue of about 6.48 trillion VND (250.35 million USD)./.

VNA