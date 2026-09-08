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PM calls for affordable medicines, reliable medical supplies

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has directed the health sector to resolve supply bottlenecks and establish transparent mechanisms that ensure an adequate supply of medicines and medical equipment at reasonable prices.

#health #Resolution 72 #medical supplies #medicines #healthcare sector #Vietnam #Vietnamplus
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A doctor provides dental checkup for a student. (Photo: VNA)

Free health checkups for children ahead of new school year

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Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation

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As part of his State visit to the Russian Federation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow at noon on September 8 (local time).

Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time).

Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister

Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and wants bilateral ties to continue growing substantively, effectively and sustainably in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man told Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook during their meeting in Seoul on September 7.

Vietnamese NA President holds talks with RoK counterpart

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong-sik held talks in Seoul on September 7, agreeing on measures to deepen the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on economic ties, science and technology, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird has stressed the importance of translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible results for both countries, citing General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit to Australia in early August as a strong example of a substantive, outcomes-focused high-level visit.

Vietnam-RoK economic ties enter new phase

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Vietnam and the Republic of Korea are deepening economic ties, with trade, investment and production becoming increasingly interconnected. From a growing trade relationship and expanding supply chains to new investment in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and green energy, cooperation between the two economies is broadening in both scale and scope, opening up new opportunities for higher-value production and stronger links between businesses.

National Assembly President meets Korean friends in Seoul

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with more than 70 prominent figures, intellectuals, and representatives of associations, people’s organisations, businesses and non-governmental organisations from the Republic of Korea operating in Vietnam on September 6, as part of his official visit to the country.

Vietnam, France strengthen cooperation in space

Vietnam, France strengthen cooperation in space

At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is set to pay an official visit to France and attend the International Space Summit from September 9-11.

Vietnam-Japan investment ties to become co-development partnership

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 6 called for a stronger transformation in Vietnam-Japan investment relations, from a conventional investor-host model to a partnership in which the two sides jointly develop, innovate, produce and enhance their positions in global value chains.

Food shapes Vietnamese travel choices: Agoda report

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Food is playing an increasingly influential role in the travel decisions of Vietnamese tourists, with 35% citing local cuisine as one of the key factors in choosing a destination, according to Agoda's Travel Outlook 2026 report.

Vietnam–Myanmar cooperation to enjoy new strides

Vietnam–Myanmar cooperation to enjoy new strides

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, hosted a banquet in honour of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse, Kyu Kyu Hla, in Hanoi on September 5 evening.

Vietnam, Russia strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, Russia strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, are set to pay a state visit to Russia from September 7-9.