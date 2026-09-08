Top Vietnamese leader meets with Chairman of Russia’s State Duma

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow on September 8 (local time), as part of his state visit to country.



Chairman Volodin affirmed that Russia attaches great importance to its relations with Vietnam, stressing that the State Duma and its political forces support continued efforts to consolidate and strongly develop the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



He noted that General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit to Russia will mark an important new milestone in relations between the two countries and their legislatures.



Chairman Volodin congratulated the Vietnamese people on the major achievements recorded in recent years, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President Lam, Vietnam will achieve its development goals, safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and further enhance its international standing.



He stressed that despite possible differences, all parties in the State Duma support Vietnam and share the view that cooperation between Russia and Vietnam should be further strengthened. He affirmed that he and the State Duma will make every effort to implement commitments and agreements reached between the top Vietnamese leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit, contributing to making bilateral relations deeper and more effective.



General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam closely follows and warmly congratulates Russia on its significant achievements under the leadership of President Putin, including political and social stability, national solidarity and economic resilience amid numerous difficulties and challenges. He highlighted the important contributions made by the State Duma to these achievements.



He reaffirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, considering Russia one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in its foreign policy. He stressed that the Vietnamese people always remember and deeply appreciate the wholehearted and valuable support provided by the former Soviet Union and Russia today to Vietnam during the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in national construction and defence at present.



Vietnam-Russia relations, built over many decades and tested by time and international developments, have become a precious common asset of the two peoples, he noted, adding that Vietnam hopes Russia will continue to inherit, preserve and promote this valuable foundation and add new areas of cooperation suited to the development needs of both countries in the current period.



The two sides expressed satisfaction that political ties continue to enjoy a high level of trust, with delegation exchanges, contacts and people-to-people exchanges maintained, providing a solid foundation for comprehensive bilateral cooperation.



General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of the positive contributions by the State Duma and Chairman Volodin personally to strengthening and developing bilateral ties, affirming that cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Russian State Duma constitutes an important component of the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Highlighting the effectiveness of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the Russian State Duma, he described the mechanism as a special and practical channel that enables the two legislatures not only to strengthen bilateral ties but also to directly review the implementation of high-level agreements and seek solutions to difficulties and obstacles in bilateral cooperation.



He proposed intensifying cooperation between specialised committees, friendship parliamentarians’ groups, young and female parliamentarians, while increasing exchanges of experience in legislation and oversight to further strengthen the legal and political foundations of bilateral relations.



Chairman Volodin affirmed that an important task of the two legislatures is to create a favourable legal framework for implementing agreements reached at the highest level. He stressed that parliamentary cooperation should focus on specific and practical issues, helping translate political decisions and orientations of the two countries’ leaders into tangible benefits for their people and businesses.



The two sides agreed to enhance the role of the legislatures in creating favourable legal conditions for long-term energy collaboration projects, promote the sharing of experience in energy policy and legislation, and strengthen human resources training in areas where Russia has strengths and Vietnam has demand.



They also agreed to step up coordination between the two parliaments at regional and international parliamentary forums, continue consultations and coordinate positions on issues of shared concern, thereby contributing to dialogue, cooperation, peace, stability and development.



Sharing the view that bilateral ties have been forged through different historical periods and continuously nurtured by generations of the two peoples, both host and guest agreed to further promote people-to-people exchanges, with particular attention paid to educating and guiding younger generations to understand and uphold the traditional historical values and close bonds between Vietnam and Russia./.







VNA