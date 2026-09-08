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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrive to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrive to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrive to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrive to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
The honour guard marches during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
The honour guard marches during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
A high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attends the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
A high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attends the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
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Top Vietnamese leader lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow

As part of his state visit to Russia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall in Moscow on the morning of September 8, 2026 (local time). The monument, one of Russia’s most sacred memorial sites, commemorates Red Army soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Great Patriotic War (1941–1945).

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