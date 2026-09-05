Spouses of Vietnamese Party and State leader, and Myanmar President visit Van Phuc Silk Village

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Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) enjoy tea at Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) enjoy tea at Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) at the Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) at the Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) at the Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) at the Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) visit a display of traditional silk products and learn about the craft village’s signature items. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) visit a display of traditional silk products and learn about the craft village’s signature items. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) at the Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) at the Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) at the Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) at the Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) observe a loom and watch artisans demonstrate traditional silk weaving. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) observe a loom and watch artisans demonstrate traditional silk weaving. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) join local children in making silk-bead bracelets at Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) join local children in making silk-bead bracelets at Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) at the Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly (spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam), and Kyu Kyu Hla (spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing) at the Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, presents a gift package to Kyu Kyu Hla, spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, at Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, presents a gift package to Kyu Kyu Hla, spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, at Van Phuc Silk Village. (Photo: VNA)
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Spouses of Vietnamese Party and State leader, and Myanmar President visit Van Phuc Silk Village

On the morning of September 5, Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and Kyu Kyu Hla, spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, visited Van Phuc Silk Village in Hanoi. 

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