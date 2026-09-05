Spouses of Vietnamese Party and State leader, and Myanmar President visit Van Phuc Silk Village
On the morning of September 5, Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and Kyu Kyu Hla, spouse of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, visited Van Phuc Silk Village in Hanoi.
#Vietnam #Myanmar #Vietnam Myanmar #Ngo Phuong Ly #Kyu Kyu Hla #Van Phuc Silk Village #Hanoi #Silk Village #Traditional Crafts #Cultural Exchange #Vietnamese Culture #People to People Exchange