Politics

Top leader departs for visits to Russia, France, attendance at Int’l Space Summit

The trip is of great importance both bilaterally and multilaterally, as it aims to strongly implement the foreign policy outlined by the 14th National Party Congress, strengthen political trust and create an external environment conducive to Vietnam’s development in the new era. The trip is also expected to help mobilise international resources for national development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi on September 7 for a state visit to Russia, an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris, from September 7 to 12. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi on September 7 for a state visit to Russia, an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris, from September 7 to 12. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on September 7 for a state visit to Russia, an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris, from September 7 to 12.

The visits are made at the invitations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The delegation includes Politburo members and Secretaries of the Party Central Committee: Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Organisation; Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity; and Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy.

Also accompanying the top leader during the trip are Politburo members: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang, among other officials.

The trip is of great importance both bilaterally and multilaterally, as it aims to strongly implement the foreign policy outlined by the 14th National Party Congress, strengthen political trust and create an external environment conducive to Vietnam’s development in the new era. The trip is also expected to help mobilise international resources for national development./.




VNA
#NQ 59 #Party General Secretary and President To Lam #state visit to Russia #official visit to France #International Space Summit
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Stéphanie Do (centre) at a discussion with French readers and the Vietnamese community in France about her book, titled The Journey to Parliament of the First Vietnamese-French Female Lawmaker. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam–France relations: From cooperation to co-creation

Vietnam and France are facing a “historic opportunity” as Vietnam undergoes rapid transformation, while France is also seeking to strengthen partnerships with dynamic economies in Asia. The two countries therefore share a common interest in moving forward together and seizing the current opportunity to bring bilateral relations into a new phase of development.

See more

A view of the Hue–Japan Connectivity Conference 2026 held in the central city of Hue on September 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hue strengthens connectivity with Japanese partners

With the aim of creating an increasingly favourable and transparent environment for investment and cooperation, Hue is committed to continuing to accompany, support and create conditions for Japanese investors, businesses and organisations in exploring and implementing activities in the city.

A view of the meeting between Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Governor of Nara prefecture Yamashita Makoto in Hue city on September 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Foreign Minister receives Japanese officials in Hue

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung affirmed that locality-to-locality cooperation is an effective channel for implementing commitments and agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, while strengthening connectivity and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Japan.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man speaks at a meeting with Korean friends in Seoul on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President meets Korean friends in Seoul

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man stressed that Korean non-governmental organisations, associations, scientists and businesses have contributed significantly to major achievements recorded in Vietnam-RoK relations over the past years.

An overview of the meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a delegation of Japanese localities in Hue city on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

Local cooperation a distinctive feature of Vietnam-Japan relations: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung emphasised that local collaboration is an important and distinctive feature of Vietnam-Japan relations, and that the Vietnamese Government considers it a practical and effective channel that contributes to the overall development of bilateral ties.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse meet with Vietnamese Embassy officials and staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea in Seoul on September 6. (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Vietnamese community in RoK

The NA President called on Vietnamese people in the RoK to continue strengthening solidarity, abiding by local laws, and contributing to the host country and bilateral ties, while preserving the Vietnamese language, national cultural identity and traditions.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse, Kyu Kyu Hla, lay a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar President concludes official visit to Vietnam

The visit contributes to strengthening political trust and creating momentum for increasingly substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries, for the benefit of their peoples and development, while contributing to peace, stability and development in the region.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga arrive in Seoul on the afternoon of September 6 (local time), beginning an official visit to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President begins official visit to RoK

The visit aims to promote parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, contributing to breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation, particularly by making effective use of the new pillar of science and technology collaboration.

Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and then-RoK National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two legislatures in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary diplomacy helps strengthen Vietnam–RoK comprehensive strategic partnership

The official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) by National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man affirms the consistent importance that the Party, State and NA of Vietnam attach to the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is not only aimed at strengthening political trust, but also at discussing specific measures to translate high-level agreements into concrete outcomes.

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, leave Hanoi on September 6 for official visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Mongolia. (Photo: VNA)

NA President departs for official visits to RoK, Mongolia

The visits affirm Vietnam's commitment and desire to further advance its comprehensive strategic partnership with the RoK and comprehensive partnership with Mongolia in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and their spouses in a joint photo with artists at the banquet in Hanoi on September 5 evening (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Myanmar cooperation to enjoy new, more substantive strides: Top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed firm belief that building on the fruitful outcomes of their talks and driven by the joint determination of both countries’ leaders and peoples, the Vietnam–Myanmar Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership will record new strides that are more comprehensive, effective, and substantive.