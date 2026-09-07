Top leader departs for visits to Russia, France, attendance at Int’l Space Summit

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on September 7 for a state visit to Russia, an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris, from September 7 to 12.



The visits are made at the invitations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.



The delegation includes Politburo members and Secretaries of the Party Central Committee: Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Organisation; Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity; and Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy.



Also accompanying the top leader during the trip are Politburo members: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang, among other officials.



The trip is of great importance both bilaterally and multilaterally, as it aims to strongly implement the foreign policy outlined by the 14th National Party Congress, strengthen political trust and create an external environment conducive to Vietnam’s development in the new era. The trip is also expected to help mobilise international resources for national development./.











VNA