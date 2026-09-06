Vietnam receives more congratulations on 81st National Day

Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of countries and international organisations sent congratulatory messages and letters to Vietnamese Party and State leaders and people on the occasion of the country’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 –2026).



Specifically, President of Albania Bajram Begaj sent a letter of congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung.



General Secretary and President Lam also received congratulations from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen; President of Bangladesh Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.



Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay sent a congratulatory letter to PM Hung.



Polish President Karol Nawrocki sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary and President Lam, while the country’s PM Donald Tusk sent a congratulatory letter to his Vietnamese counterpart.



On this occasion, President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama sent congratulations to General Secretary and President Lam.



The top Vietnamese leader also received a congratulatory message from Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II.



Meanwhile, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man.



A letter of congratulations was also sent to NA President Man by Speaker of the Knesset of Israel Amir Ohana.



On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam also received congratulations from President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono; President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani; President of Nauru David W.R. Adeang; President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari; and President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Mahmoud Abbas. Vice President of the State of Palestine Hussein Al-Sheikh extended congratulations to Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.



Congratulatory messages were also extended to General Secretary and President To Lam by President of Panama José Raúl Mulino Quintero, and King of Sweden Carl XVI. Meanwhile, co-chair of the Swiss Party of Labour Alexander Eniline cabled a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



The Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam also received congratulations from President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon; President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov; and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov sent a congratulatory letter to PM Hung.



Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo sent a congratulatory letter to General Secretary and President To Lam.



The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) sent a letter of congratulations to the Vietnamese people.



On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan Ayman Safadi sent congratulations to Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.



Trung also received congratulations from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Gideon Saar; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Varsen Aghabekian Shahin; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama Javier Eduardo Martínez-Acha Vásquez; Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Marko Duric; and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Tone Kajzer./.











VNA