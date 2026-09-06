Politics

Vietnam receives more congratulations on 81st National Day

Leaders of countries and international organisations sent congratulatory messages and letters to Vietnamese Party and State leaders and people on the occasion of the country’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 –2026).

The flag-raising ceremony at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The flag-raising ceremony at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of countries and international organisations sent congratulatory messages and letters to Vietnamese Party and State leaders and people on the occasion of the country’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 –2026).

Specifically, President of Albania Bajram Begaj sent a letter of congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung.

General Secretary and President Lam also received congratulations from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen; President of Bangladesh Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay sent a congratulatory letter to PM Hung.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki sent a congratulatory message to General Secretary and President Lam, while the country’s PM Donald Tusk sent a congratulatory letter to his Vietnamese counterpart.

On this occasion, President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama sent congratulations to General Secretary and President Lam.

The top Vietnamese leader also received a congratulatory message from Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man.

A letter of congratulations was also sent to NA President Man by Speaker of the Knesset of Israel Amir Ohana.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam also received congratulations from President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono; President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani; President of Nauru David W.R. Adeang; President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari; and President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Mahmoud Abbas. Vice President of the State of Palestine Hussein Al-Sheikh extended congratulations to Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

Congratulatory messages were also extended to General Secretary and President To Lam by President of Panama José Raúl Mulino Quintero, and King of Sweden Carl XVI. Meanwhile, co-chair of the Swiss Party of Labour Alexander Eniline cabled a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam also received congratulations from President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon; President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov; and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov sent a congratulatory letter to PM Hung.

Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo sent a congratulatory letter to General Secretary and President To Lam.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) sent a letter of congratulations to the Vietnamese people.

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan Ayman Safadi sent congratulations to Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

Trung also received congratulations from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Gideon Saar; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Varsen Aghabekian Shahin; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama Javier Eduardo Martínez-Acha Vásquez; Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Marko Duric; and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Tone Kajzer./.




VNA
#NQ 59 #81st National Day #congratulations
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Representatives of the Communist Party of Belarus attend the reception in Minsk on September 2 to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026). (Photo: Published by VNA)

Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Belarus

The reception featured Vietnamese songs and dances performed by children from Vietnamese-language classes and Vietnamese students. Members of the Vietnamese community also introduced traditional Vietnamese cuisine to international guests.

Large crowds visit 48 Hang Ngang street relic site in Hanoi on National Day

Crowds flock to 48 Hang Ngang Street relic site on National Day

During the recent National Day holiday, large numbers of domestic and foreign visitors came to the 48 Hang Ngang Street relic site in Hanoi, where President Ho Chi Minh drafted the Declaration of Independence 81 years ago, to learn more about the nation’s history.

See more

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse, Kyu Kyu Hla, lay a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar President concludes official visit to Vietnam

The visit contributes to strengthening political trust and creating momentum for increasingly substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries, for the benefit of their peoples and development, while contributing to peace, stability and development in the region.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga arrive in Seoul on the afternoon of September 6 (local time), beginning an official visit to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President begins official visit to RoK

The visit aims to promote parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, contributing to breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation, particularly by making effective use of the new pillar of science and technology collaboration.

Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and then-RoK National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two legislatures in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary diplomacy helps strengthen Vietnam–RoK comprehensive strategic partnership

The official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) by National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man affirms the consistent importance that the Party, State and NA of Vietnam attach to the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is not only aimed at strengthening political trust, but also at discussing specific measures to translate high-level agreements into concrete outcomes.

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, leave Hanoi on September 6 for official visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Mongolia. (Photo: VNA)

NA President departs for official visits to RoK, Mongolia

The visits affirm Vietnam's commitment and desire to further advance its comprehensive strategic partnership with the RoK and comprehensive partnership with Mongolia in an increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable manner.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and their spouses in a joint photo with artists at the banquet in Hanoi on September 5 evening (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Myanmar cooperation to enjoy new, more substantive strides: Top leader

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed firm belief that building on the fruitful outcomes of their talks and driven by the joint determination of both countries’ leaders and peoples, the Vietnam–Myanmar Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership will record new strides that are more comprehensive, effective, and substantive.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador Mohammad Lutfor Rahman on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives outgoing Bangladeshi ambassador

Reviewing bilateral ties over the ambassador's tenure, General Secretary and President To Lam noted that more than 50 years since diplomatic relations were established, Vietnam–Bangladesh ties have continued to develop steadily, with high political trust and mutual support at regional and international forums.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) meets with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung meets with Myanmar President

The two leaders pledged to push for the early resumption of key cooperation mechanisms such as the joint sub-committee on trade cooperation, the security dialogue, and the joint working group on bilateral defence cooperation, thereby creating new momentum for the Vietnam–Myanmar Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam seeks fresh momentum for relations with RoK, Mongolia

The trips, scheduled for September 6–11, are significant to implementing the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress and Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, while concretising the orientations and agreements reached by Vietnam's senior leaders with the two partners.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Fresh momentum for Vietnam’s cooperation with RoK, Mongolia

The NA leader’s official visits to the RoK and Mongolia are expected to be resounding successes, ushering in a new phase of development that is stronger, more substantive, and more enduring, thereby meeting the aspirations of the leaders and peoples of all three nations.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary leader hosts Myanmar President in Hanoi

Both host and guest agreed that parliamentary diplomacy plays an important role in bilateral relations, helping consolidate political trust, promote and oversee the implementation of high-level agreements, and thereby make a positive contribution to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on September 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader chairs welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar

The official visit to Vietnam by the President of Myanmar and his spouse is expected to open up opportunities to further strengthen the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership, particularly in the economy, trade, investment, science – technology, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples and expanding cooperation within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

A view of the press conference on September 4 on the upcoming Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Around 500 delegates to attend 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue

Focusing on local-level external relations, it would provide a platform for local authorities, experts and businesses to share governance experience, exchange advanced development models, and promote cooperation in science and technology, innovation, investment, trade and human resource development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet at their meeting on September 4 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives outgoing French Ambassador

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with France, its first comprehensive strategic partner in the European Union.