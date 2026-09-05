Politics

Top leader receives outgoing Bangladeshi ambassador

Reviewing bilateral ties over the ambassador's tenure, General Secretary and President To Lam noted that more than 50 years since diplomatic relations were established, Vietnam–Bangladesh ties have continued to develop steadily, with high political trust and mutual support at regional and international forums.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador Mohammad Lutfor Rahman on September 5. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador Mohammad Lutfor Rahman on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 5 for outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, who came to pay a farewell call upon the completion of his tenure.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the ambassador on his successful tenure and appreciated his significant contributions to the advancement of Vietnam–Bangladesh friendship and cooperation in a substantive and effective manner, bringing practical benefits to the peoples of both countries.

He also congratulated Bangladesh on its successful general election in February 2026 and presidential election in August, which helped consolidate its leadership and form a new Government. He expressed his belief that Bangladesh will maintain stability and achieve greater prosperity under the new Government.

Reviewing bilateral ties over the ambassador's tenure, the top leader noted that more than 50 years since diplomatic relations were established, Vietnam–Bangladesh ties have continued to develop steadily, with high political trust and mutual support at regional and international forums.

He called on the two sides to increase high-level and all-level delegation exchanges, maintain bilateral dialogue mechanisms, and further promote economic and trade cooperation based on their respective strengths and potential.

He suggested that the two countries work towards negotiating and signing new trade and investment agreements, with the goal of raising bilateral trade to 2 billion USD. He also urged broader cooperation in the Halal industry, information technology, digital and green transformation, education – training, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Highlighting the importance of connectivity, the General Secretary and President asked for expanding road, railway and maritime links and soon establishing direct air routes between Vietnam and Bangladesh.

For his part, Rahman praised Vietnam's impressive socio-economic development achievements. He expressed his appreciation for the hospitality of the Vietnamese people and the long-standing friendship between the two peoples, saying the two countries share many similarities in both bilateral aspects and at regional and international forums.

He affirmed that regardless of his future position, he will continue contributing to bilateral relations. He pledged coordination to promote high-level visits and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and connect relevant agencies to advance practical collaboration in the economy, trade, culture, tourism, education – training, labour, and the signing of new agreements.

The diplomat also highlighted Bangladesh's desire to strengthen ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), become a dialogue partner of the bloc and step up its accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), calling for Vietnam's support for its efforts.

Bangladesh always shares ASEAN and Vietnam's viewpoint on regional issues and wishes to contribute to regional peace, stability, and maritime safety and security, with international law and the UN Charter upheld, he added.

The ambassador took the occasion to convey an invitation from the Bangladeshi Government for General Secretary and President Lam to pay a visit to Bangladesh in the near future./.

VNA
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