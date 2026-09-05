Culture - Sports

Vietnam helps place culture at centre of global development agenda: ambassador

The UN General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution on the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development reflects Vietnam’s increasingly proactive role at multilateral forums.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – The UN General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution on the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development (2027–2036) is a highly encouraging outcome, demonstrating the international community’s broad political commitment to further promoting the role of culture in development, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Viet said the resolution’s greatest significance lies in elevating culture to a more deserving position on the global development agenda.

Culture is often viewed primarily as something to be preserved and safeguarded, but it is also a source of creativity and identity, strengthens community bonds and livelihoods, and is becoming an increasingly important resource for development, he said.

In a world facing numerous divisions and challenges, culture also possesses a very special power; it can connect people and promote mutual understanding, tolerance and dialogue. The Decade provides a long-term framework for sustaining political attention and commitment and translating awareness into action, he added.

Over the next 10 years, countries, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the UN system and partners can strengthen cooperation, share experience, mobilise resources and integrate culture more greatly into development policies, contributing to a sustainable, inclusive and people-centred future, the ambassador went on.

According to Viet, the initiative also represents a concrete step to implement the Party and State’s guidelines on the role of culture and people in national development, including Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW, which identifies culture and people as the foundation, endogenous resources and an important driving force for development.

Building on these policies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other relevant agencies, promoted the initiative through multilateral forums, first at UNESCO and later at the UN General Assembly.

The initiative once again demonstrates that multilateral diplomacy is a useful channel for conveying Vietnam’s development priorities while connecting them with shared global concerns, he said. The Decade will also create more space for Vietnam to share its values, stories and experience while accessing global knowledge, resources and successful models, thereby contributing to national development.

Viet noted the idea on the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development was developed by MOFA, particularly the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO in Paris. Vietnam formally introduced the initiative at UNESCO in 2025 and promoted it through consultations, leading to its adoption by consensus at the UNESCO General Conference in November that year.

Building on that foundation, Vietnam worked with Cyprus, Italy, Laos, Qatar and Saint Kitts and Nevis in New York to form a core group, conduct consultations and engage countries in bringing the initiative to the UN General Assembly.

The initiative responded to a shared concern over how culture can be better harnessed as a resource for development, social cohesion and dialogue amid global challenges.

More broadly, the outcome reflects Vietnam’s increasingly proactive role at multilateral forums, the ambassador said, noting that the country is contributing more concrete initiatives, proposals and ideas while working with partners to promote dialogue, connectivity and consensus-building.

He expressed pride that the resolution adoption builds on recent achievements in Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy, including its presidency of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the first-ever election of a Vietnamese representative as a judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

These outcomes reflect the international community's growing recognition of and confidence in Vietnam’s contributions, he said.

The adoption of the resolution is only the beginning as UNESCO will serve as the focal point for implementing the Decade.

Vietnam will continue to actively participate in joint efforts by UNESCO, member states, the UN system and other partners to translate the Decade’s objectives into concrete programmes, initiatives and results, contributing to national development as well as peace and sustainable development worldwide, Viet added./.​

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #UN General Assembly #International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development #culture #multilateral diplomacy
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Resolution in action

Related News

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany (Photo published by VNA)

UNESCO, countries welcome Vietnam-led cultural initiative

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany hailed the UN General Assembly’s proclamation of the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development (2027–2036), thanking Vietnam for promoting the initiative, as well as all co-sponsoring countries, members of the core group and the Group of Friends for Culture at the UN for their support.

See more

The Miss World 2026 event in Nha Trang is a showcase of global cultures. (Photo: Miss World 2026 Organising Board)

Miss World 2026 contestants showcase global cultures in Nha Trang

Hosting the final activities and grand final of Miss World 2026 offers Khanh Hoa an opportunity to promote its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and people to international audiences, while attracting visitors to Nha Trang during the National Day holiday.

Border residents and visitors join cultural, sports and tourism activities in Long Sap commune, Son La province. (Photo: QuVNA)

Vietnam-Laos border communities strengthen bonds of friendship

Through the programme, Son La aims to showcase the nature, culture and people of Long Sap, promote traditional cultural values alongside sustainable tourism, boost tourism and trade, and foster stronger cooperation contributing to sustainable socio-economic development in Long Sap and the Moc Chau National Tourism Area.

Young girls at a buckwheat flower valley in Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

Culture industries open new growth opportunities for Tuyen Quang

Following its administrative merger, Tuyen Quang is home to 46 ethnic groups, with ethnic minorities accounting for more than 70% of its population. The province has 794 historical and cultural relic sites and 871 intangible cultural heritage items, including 53 recognised as national intangible cultural heritage.

Visitors explore Hà Nội’s master urban plan through a 3D mapping display at the Hà Nội Museum. (Photo: VNA)

Museums enter the digital age

From 3D displays and virtual tours to AI assistants and digital collections, museums across Vietnam are rethinking how heritage is preserved, presented and experienced, with technology opening new ways for the public to connect with the past.

Vietnam’s women’s sepak takraw team celebrate the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to send 498-member delegation to 20th ASIAD in Japan

The delegation comprises top athletes competing in key sports including athletics, shooting, swimming, martial arts (wushu, karate, taekwondo and jujitsu), sepak takraw, rowing, canoeing, football, volleyball, golf, fencing and weightlifting. It will also include officials, doctors and international experts.