UN adopts Vietnam-proposed International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development

New York (VNA) – The UN General Assembly on September 4 adopted a resolution on the “International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development (2027–2036)”, proposed and promoted by Vietnam together with a core group comprising Cyprus, Italy, Laos, Qatar and Saint Kitts and Nevis, with 103 countries as co-sponsors.



The resolution designates 2027–2036 as the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, providing a long-term framework for countries and the international community to step up action and further integrate culture into development policies.



It designates the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as the focal point for implementing the Decade and coordinating with member states to develop specific activities, programmes and action plans.



Introducing the resolution to the UN General Assembly, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed that culture shapes identity, connects communities, inspires creativity and innovation, and contributes to livelihoods and sustainable development.



He said the International Decade will provide a framework for turning awareness into action, mobilising political support and resources, promoting partnerships and sharing knowledge and experience, thereby giving culture a more prominent place on the global development agenda.



In their statements, countries welcomed the initiative and affirmed the essential role of culture in sustainable development, as well as in promoting cooperation, dialogue and mutual understanding.



The UN General Assembly’s adoption of the initiative reflects growing international consensus on the pivotal role of culture in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



The resolution recognises culture as an essential component of human development and a source of identity, innovation and creativity, as well as an important factor in promoting social cohesion and inclusion, poverty eradication, sustainable economic growth and people’s active participation in the development process.



From a sustainable development perspective, the resolution highlights the power of culture to generate income, create decent and sustainable jobs and foster a vibrant economic sector; promote the value of cultural heritage along with cultural and creative industries; and contribute innovative solutions to cross-cutting issues such as education, healthcare, gender equality and women’s empowerment, technology and the environment.



The UN General Assembly also reaffirmed the need to effectively integrate culture into economic, social and environmental development policies and strategies, alongside ensuring adequate public investment in the protection and promotion of culture.



For Vietnam, the outcome marks the culmination of a proactive and persistent effort to advance the initiative at UNESCO and the UN more broadly. From an idea initiated by Vietnam, the initiative has gained broad support and evolved into a UN framework for cooperation throughout an entire decade.



It further underscores Vietnam’s growing role, standing and imprint in multilateral mechanisms while demonstrating the country's capacity to put forward practical initiatives that align with the shared interests of the international community./.

VNA