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Mexican daily: Vietnam plays key role in Asian production and supply chains

Mexico has a large consumer market and deep economic ties with North America, while Vietnam is increasingly becoming an important link in Asian production and supply chains, according to Mexico's daily La Jornada.

Vietnam is increasingly playing an important role in production and supply chains in Asia, according to Mexico's daily La Jornada (Photo: Screenshot)
Vietnam is increasingly playing an important role in production and supply chains in Asia, according to Mexico's daily La Jornada (Photo: Screenshot)

Mexico City (VNA) – Vietnam is increasingly playing an important role in production and supply chains in Asia, while Mexico is strengthening its position as a gateway to Latin America, creating complementary opportunities for the two countries to expand economic and trade ties, Mexico's daily La Jornada has stressed.

In an article published on the occasion of Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026), La Jornada said the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026, held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 3-5, which brought together international distributors, wholesalers, retailers and buyers, offered businesses opportunities to seek partners, expand markets and strengthen their participation in supply chains.

Vietnam-Mexico relations should not be viewed solely through the lens of trade competition, the article said, adding that although the two countries share some similar product groups, each has distinct advantages in terms of geographical location, market size and economic linkages.

It noted that Mexico has a large consumer market and deep economic ties with North America, while Vietnam is increasingly becoming an important link in Asian production and supply chains.

Citing Mexican Ambassador to Vietnam Alejandro Negrín, the newspaper said bilateral relations have been significantly strengthened in recent years, with Vietnam now being Mexico’s leading trading partner in Latin America, while Mexico ranks among Vietnam’s 10 biggest trading partners.

There remains considerable room to leverage the two countries’ complementary strengths, with Mexican businesses encouraged to pay greater attention to the potential of the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian markets, particularly in garments, footwear, consumer goods, manufacturing, textiles and logistics.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai stressed that economic and trade cooperation is a pillar of bilateral relations. The two countries are working to strengthen the legal framework for long-term cooperation while continuing to coordinate and support each other at international forums.

According to Vietnam's customs data cited by La Jornada, two-way trade between Vietnam and Mexico reached 8.17 billion USD in 2025, up 27.4% from 2024. Vietnam’s exports to Mexico stood at 7.3 billion USD, up 28.7%, while imports from Mexico reached 1.14 billion USD, up 23.7%.

The newspaper said the strong growth in bilateral trade reflects expanding economic ties and points to further potential for investment, business connectivity and diversification of traded products.

La Jornada also highlighted the importance of transport connectivity in promoting bilateral relations. Citing Ambassador Hai, the paper said a direct air route between Vietnam and Mexico would facilitate tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges, helping open up new avenues for cooperation.

Beyond economic ties, the newspaper highlighted cultural, educational and academic exchanges as important factors in strengthening mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

According to the article, Vietnam could serve as a gateway for Mexican businesses to Southeast Asia, while Mexico could help Vietnamese firms strengthen their presence in Latin America. Combining their advantages in location, markets and production capacity could help expand supply chains and promote two-way trade.

La Jornada said Vietnam-Mexico relations are facing new opportunities for more diversified and substantive development, with economic and trade cooperation complemented by cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges./.

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#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #production and supply chains #Mexican daily #La Jornada #Vietnam’s 81st National Day #Vietnam-Mexico relations Mexico Vietnam
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