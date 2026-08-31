Indonesia, US kick off Super Garuda Shield 2026

Jakarta (VNA) – The US Armed Forces and the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), in collaboration with 13 troop-contributing nations, officially opened exercise Super Garuda Shield 2026 in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, on August 31.



According to a release by the US Embassy & Consulates in Indonesia, the two-week combined and joint military exercise running until September 11 will take place in multiple locations, including Bandung, Baturaja, Lampung, and North Kalimantan.



It brings together approximately 5,000 combined military personnel and reflects the strong and enduring defence partnership between the US and Indonesia.



Now in its latest and most expansive form, Super Garuda Shield 2026 will include a joint staff exercise, cyber exercise, airborne operations, jungle training, and amphibious exercise. Additionally, US Navy and US Coast Guard personnel will conduct coordinated maritime training serials with the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) in adjacent waters to strengthen joint interoperability at sea.



Originally established in 2006 as a bilateral information and training exchange between the two countries under the name Garuda Shield, the exercise expanded in 2022 to include additional partner nations, reflecting the growing importance of defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region./.

VNA