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Cambodia, Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation in cross-border payments

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two central banks through the exchange of knowledge and experience in four key areas including the development of digital payment and settlement systems, monetary policy and monitoring of macroeconomic conditions, improvement of the financial environment and financial knowledge, and management of economic and monetary museums.

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) and the Central Bank of Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in cross-border payment systems on August 25.

The MoU was signed by NBC Governor Chea Serey and Central Bank of Uzbekistan Governor Timur Ishmetov on the sidelines of the Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 24-26, Cambodia’s news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) reported.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two central banks through the exchange of knowledge and experience in four key areas including the development of digital payment and settlement systems, monetary policy and monitoring of macroeconomic conditions, improvement of the financial environment and financial knowledge, and management of economic and monetary museums.

The expanded cooperation is expected to help strengthen economic, financial, trade and tourism ties between Cambodia and Uzbekistan, while supporting regional and international financial integration.

The two sides will cooperate in monetary policy, payment systems, financial inclusion and monetary heritage./.

VNA
#National Bank of Cambodia #Central Bank of Uzbekistan #cross-border payments Cambodia Uzbekistan
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