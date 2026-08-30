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Thailand launches programme to expand public access to AI tools

The platform integrates more than 30 AI models developed by over 14 providers while offering training and skills development programmes.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Thai Government has launched a programme providing the public with access to commercial artificial intelligence (AI) tools after more than 1.3 million people registered in advance in less than two weeks.

Called the TH-AI Passport, the programme is being implemented by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) and aims to serve up to 5 million people. The platform integrates more than 30 AI models developed by over 14 providers while offering training and skills development programmes.

According to data from Microsoft’s AI Economy Institute cited by the MDES, around 12.4% of Thailand’s working-age population used generative AI in the first quarter of 2026, up from 9.1% in the same period a year earlier. However, the rate remained below the global average of 17.8%.

MDES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said said AI is rapidly taking on a role in the economy, the labour market, education, and public services, adding that preparing the Thai population is therefore a key mission under the AI national action plan for 2022–2027.

The MDES said the rapid registration of more than 1 million people reflects strong public interest in emerging technologies. Registrants include students, workers, entrepreneurs and people from different parts of the country.

The TH-AI Passport scheme is scheduled to officially open on August 31, with the aim of not only helping people use AI but also enhancing their creativity and ability to apply the technology in learning, work and economic activities./.

VNA
#TH-AI Passport #Thailand #AI tools #artificial intelligence #Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society Thailand
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